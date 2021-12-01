RAMM Pharma Corp. Welcomes Proposed Legalization of Recreational Cannabis in Germany

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, welcomes the announcement by Germany’s recently formed coalition government of its agreement to legalize the sale and consumption of cannabis for recreational use.



Germany currently represents the largest medical cannabis market in Europe since legalization in 2017. The European cannabis market is projected to grow to 3.2 billion euros by 2025, up from 403 million euros at the end of 2021. (The European Cannabis Report, Prohibition Partners). With a population of over 84 million people, Germany has largest economy in the Europe and would represent the largest legalized recreational cannabis market in the world.

“We are pleased with the continued advancement of cannabis regulations in Europe and commend Germany on their recent steps to increase access to cannabis products,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer. “RAMM is well positioned to become a leader in the European market through our vertically integrated European platform and established portfolio of pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products.”

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Canapar Corp., RAMM is positioned to become one of Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies. Canapar's state-of-the-art extraction facility is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed to produce active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness, recreational and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare organic hemp production and processing platform. RAMM’s strategic foothold in Europe provides growing distribution opportunities for RAMM's portfolio of registered cannabis-based products.

RAMM’s state-of-the-art European production facility is ideally situated within close proximity to an international airport and other export hubs to service the European and other international markets. The facility totals approximately 36,600 sq.ft. and features dedicated cannabis extraction, product laboratories, packaging capabilities and storage/distribution facilities.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay that has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products, including registered cannabis-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products, in various stages of approval and development, which are produced at the company's state-of-the-art, good-manufacturing-practice-certified cannabis formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy, and include: a hemp cultivation platform; a large extraction and processing facility (in the final stages of commissioning) to produce an extensive line of cannabidiol formulations, APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and wellness products.

RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

