Neovasc to Participate in Sidoti December Virtual Microcap Conference

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced that its management team will be participating in the Sidoti December Virtual Microcap Conference to be held December 8-9, 2021. Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a presentation on Wednesday, December 8 at 3:15 pm EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/ . The recording will be archived for 90 days.



About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

