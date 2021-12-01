New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type, Application By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187373/?utm_source=GNW

Colourants, surfactants, rheology control agents, emulsifiers, emollients, and preservatives are all common ingredients in cosmetic products. The market growth is being aided by rising consumer awareness of beauty and skincare products, as well as rising demand for products containing active ingredients. In the future, the market is also expected to benefit from rising customer demand for natural components, which will create chances for technical innovation.



Based on Type, Polymer Ingredients holds the largest share as the addition of polymers to personal care and cosmetic chemicals has improved the water-resistance and other long-term features of a number of products. Polymer ingredients are found in skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film former, colour cosmetics, and hygiene, among other goods.



Based on Application, Skin Care holds the largest share as an application of Cosmetic Chemicals. The retail industry’s rising penetration, particularly in developing countries like China and India, is driving this segment. The market expansion can also be ascribed to an increase in demand for anti-ageing products among the middle-aged population. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness and evolving beauty trends boost growth.



Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to increase with the highest pace. Applications like skincare help in increasing the demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in Asia-Pacific. While in countries like India and China, the purchasing power of people growing rapidly which is also helping in the overall demand for cosmetic chemicals.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Cosmetic Chemicals Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Type (Polymer Ingredients, Surfactant, Preservatives, Others).



• The report analyses the cosmetic chemicals Market by Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others).



• The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Italy, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by applications.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Eastman Chemicals Company, Givaudan, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd, Lonza Group AG, FMC Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries, AkzoNobel.



Key Target Audience



• Cosmetic Chemicals Industry Vendors



• Chemical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________