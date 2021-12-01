Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Component, End-user and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Internet of Things Market Research Report by Component, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Internet of Things Market size was estimated at USD 216.14 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 266.50 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.63% to reach USD 772.08 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Industrial Internet of Things to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Platform, Services, and Solution. The Platform is further studied across Application Management and Connectivity Management. The Services is further studied across Managed and Professional. The Solution is further studied across Analytics, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, and Security Solutions.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Agriculture, Automotive, Chemicals & Materials, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics & Transport, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Retail, and Semiconductor and Electronics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Internet of Things Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market, including ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, KUKA AG, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Oracle Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing need to enhance manufacturing and industrial processes

5.1.1.2. Government initiatives towards the development and implementation of industrial IoT

5.1.1.3. Ongoing development of sensors technology

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Unavailability of supporting infrastructure

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing advancement in the manufacturing industry

5.1.3.2. Growing applications in various end user industries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns related to cyber security

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Industrial Internet of Things Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Platform

6.2.1. Application Management

6.2.2. Connectivity Management

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Managed

6.3.2. Professional

6.4. Solution

6.4.1. Analytics

6.4.2. Data Management

6.4.3. Remote Monitoring

6.4.4. Security Solutions



7. Industrial Internet of Things Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agriculture

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Chemicals & Materials

7.5. Energy & Power

7.6. Food & Beverages

7.7. Healthcare

7.8. Logistics & Transport

7.9. Metal & Mining

7.10. Oil & Gas

7.11. Retail

7.12. Semiconductor and Electronics



8. Americas Industrial Internet of Things Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ABB Ltd.

12.2. Cisco Systems Inc

12.3. General Electric Company

12.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.5. Intel Corporation

12.6. KUKA AG

12.7. Microsoft Corporation

12.8. NEC Corporation

12.9. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.10. Oracle Corporation

12.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.13. SAP SE

12.14. Siemens AG

12.15. Texas Instruments Inc



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ameja