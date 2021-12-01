Sophos Named Security Vendor of the Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced it has been named Security Vendor of the Year by Channel Partner Insight. It is honored as a winner of the publication’s 2021 Channel Innovation Awards for providing innovative cybersecurity solutions and services that improve customer defenses against cyberattacks and advance channel growth.



“Today’s cybercriminals are relentless and constantly changing their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to evade detection and carry out attacks, as detailed in the Sophos 2022 Threat Report,” said Erin Malone, Sophos senior vice president of Americas sales. “Sophos is even more relentless in helping organizations of all sizes fight back. We’re committed to helping partners protect their trusted customers from advanced threats, and we’ve expanded our portfolio of market leading solutions and services to do exactly that.”

Sophos introduced several milestone developments in 2021, including the adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem (ACE). Built upon the industry’s richest data set in Sophos’ data lake, the ecosystem underpins and correlates actionable insights from Sophos solutions and services as well as threat intelligence from SophosLabs, SophosAI and Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR). The smart ecosystem is always learning and advancing, and enables channel partners to improve security defenses, streamline operations and generate new revenue streams through cross and up-sell opportunities.

New to Sophos’ portfolio is Sophos XDR, the industry’s only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, email, and cloud security. Available with Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR extends endpoint detection and response (EDR) beyond the endpoint, providing a holistic view of an organization’s environment with the richest data set and deep analysis for threat detection, investigation and response.

The redesigned Sophos Firewall further advances cybersecurity protection for channel partners. New XGS Series appliances deliver unrivaled performance and protection against cyberattacks with industry-best Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection that is up to five times faster than other models.



“These awards celebrate success in a fast-paced, highly competitive market. What we’ve seen over the last year has shown us that more than ever, being innovative is a real differentiator for customers and growth,” said Nima Sherpa Green, Channel Partner Insight editor. “It’s important to celebrate success, and we want to shine a spotlight on those companies who are leading from the front.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI, and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing, and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.



About Channel Partner Insight

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in the US and Europe, helping them to make smarter business decisions. The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media. With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.