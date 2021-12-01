VisiSonics Partners with University of Maryland to Pioneer 3D Audiogram Technology

Originally developed for medical audiology, VisiSonics is commercializing the technology for use in applications such as gaming and military headsets



The licensable software from VisiSonics and UMD will be available for demonstration at CES 2022 in January

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, today announced a partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD) to create licensable audiogram technology that significantly advances its RealSpace® 3D spatial audio customization and personalization capabilities.

An audiogram shows how a person’s hearing sensitivity changes depending upon the frequency of the sound being heard. Working with experts in medical audiology research at UMD, VisiSonics and UMD researchers developed remote testing techniques for quick audiogram measurements comparable to what can be measured in a clinic. Using this information, listeners’ ability to hear content can be adapted to improve their immersion, enjoyment, and/or comprehension.

Suitable for use in applications such as gaming and military headsets, and web-based software, the technology will be among VisiSonics’ complete suite of solutions available for demonstration in VisiSonics’ suite at The Venetian during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. Contact VisiSonics to schedule a demonstration.

“VisiSonics is excited to take audio personalization to the next level with the development of audiogram technology that allows us to adapt content in software based upon individual listening capabilities,” said Ramani Duraiswami, VisiSonics chief executive officer and professor in the Department of Computer Science at UMD. “We are honored to collaborate with our peers and neighbors at the University of Maryland, leading experts in the field of audiology, to bring this technology to life.”

Psychological acoustics researchers led by Matthew Goupell, Ph.D., director of UMD’s Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences Ph.D. program, developed the new technology along with VisiSonics, which allows for the creation of individual audiograms that enable another dimension of accessibility. This complements VisiSonics’ work on 3D spatial audio personalization using individualized head-related transfer functions (HRTFs).

VisiSonics’ licensable RealSpace 3D audio solutions already use personalized HRTF data to create immersive, real-life acoustics that increase situational awareness, reduce listener fatigue, and improve reaction time. Users will now be able to self-administer a hearing test using headphones, mobile devices or PCs equipped with the audiogram software, allowing them to create and store the perfect listening environment for their own specific ears, whether for gaming, movies, music or even for peak performance as a fighter pilot.

“We’re excited to take principles and techniques from hearing science and audiology and marry them to VisiSonics’ spatial audio technology, creating a listening experience that is truly optimized to each individual and the several distinct types of audio listeners take in,” said Dr. Goupell, also the founder of UMD’s Auditory Perception and Modeling Lab and co-director of the Maryland Cochlear Implant Center.

VisiSonics’ RealSpace 3D spatial audio solutions and packages are easy to integrate into a variety of platforms and form factors. Consumer electronics manufacturers can embed these algorithms into a DSP chip that gets built into headphones, gaming consoles, PCs or mobile devices. The manufacturers can also offer software-only versions to their consumers who want to use existing headsets and devices.

The research collaboration is supported by the Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS) program, which provides funding – matched by participating companies – for university-based research projects that help companies develop new products.

Based in College Park near the UMD campus, VisiSonics is part of the Discovery District, an epicenter of academic, research and economic achievement. The District unites a vibrant and inclusive community of university stakeholders, corporate partners, government researchers, entrepreneurs, and local residents to activate fearless ideas for transformational impact by nurturing the growth of next-generation technology ventures.

To learn more about the new technology, contact VisiSonics.

About VisiSonics

VisiSonics is a 3D spatial audio technology company with a complete suite of products that enhance end-users’ performance and experience. Our offerings include 3D audio rendering, capture and analysis, and personalization software as well as acoustic measurement and visualization solutions. VisiSonics’ physics-based RealSpace 3D audio technology is licensed by consumer electronics brands, semiconductor manufacturers, game developers and the military. Our acoustic measurement and visualization solutions for Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) and industrial noise detection are used by top auto manufacturers, leading research institutions and the military. Millions worldwide rely on VisiSonics. Learn more at www.visisonics.com.