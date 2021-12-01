Proactive news headlines including Sunstone Metals, Cobalt Blue Holdings, Emperor Energy and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) is a well-funded Ecuadorean focussed copper-gold-silver explorer that looks to have made a major discovery at El Palmar, according to broker Taylor Collison. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has welcomed the New South Wales Government’s Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Strategy, describing it as an important development for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) and recognising this as being a key NSW-based cobalt project. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) continues to make progress in the development of the Judith Gas Project 40 kilometres offshore from Orbost Gas Plant in the Gippsland Basin of Victoria. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, has obtained an exclusive option to license the CORE-NK platform with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has advanced its biochip technology a step further toward commercialisation, developing the first biochemical reactions for application in its lab-on-a-chip, proprietary technology. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has intersected high-grade gold mineralisation in reverse circulation (RC) drilling confirming depth extensions at the Star of Gordon prospect within Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has unlocked further exploration potential at Investigators Prospect within Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with the identification of a ‘stand-out’ new target with the potential to host massive nickel-copper sulphides. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has committed to become operationally carbon-neutral. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has strong potential to boost resources at its flagship Cue Gold Project after returning shallow bonanza-grade results of up 15 metres at 111.6 g/t gold from 25 metres, including 5 metres at 313.4 g/t outside the existing resource at Break of Day deposit. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF)’s lithium spinout has flagged a major expansion to its flagship Thompson Brothers property just weeks after it transitioned to a public company. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has reported all five patients from its first-in-human DurAVR™ heart valve study have passed the seven-day follow-up mark. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has appointed Nicholas Mather to the role of strategic advisor. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has upgraded the Wolfsberg Lithium Project’s total measured, indicated and inferred resources by 11% to 12.9 million tonnes at 1% lithium oxide after finalising the resource estimation based on the infill drilling program in Zone 1. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has passed a major milestone of 1 million dry metric tonnes of high-grade iron ore sales from its flagship Iron Ridge Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has delivered its second resource estimate for the Mt Chalmers copper property in Queensland this year. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN)’s most recent assay results have uncovered near-surface, ore-grade copper north of Sandiego deposit at the Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) continues to make good progress on Phase 1 joint extended high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant trial operations with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) (Alcoa (NYSE:AA)). Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has defined almost 5 kilometres of shallow, coherent supergene gold anomalism across multiple targets during aircore drilling at its wholly-owned Glandore Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received further strong assays of up to 9 metres at 24.19 g/t gold from 193 metres to the end of hole, including 1-metre at 184.78 g/t, in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in WA. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has updated the mineral resource estimate at its Budgerygar deposit, increasing total tonnage by 15% to 2.6 million tonnes and total contained copper metal also by 15% to 39,000 tonnes. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) coffers are full following the execution of a A$200 million loan facility to push ahead with the development of the Bellevue Gold Project in WA. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has received the US$39 million first tranche equity funding from Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd as part of a subscription agreement to fund the development of Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) is continuing discussions with FMR Investments Pty Ltd in relation to a profit share joint venture (JV) which may lead to a binding agreement being signed. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has strengthened the prospectivity of its Norseman Project in Western Australia with confirmation of nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium mineralisation in massive sulphides intersected during an extensive aircore drilling campaign. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com