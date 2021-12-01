Worldwide Aptamers Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aptamer, Aptus Biotech and SomaLogic Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aptamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aptamers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aptamers are versatile oligonucleotides that bind to a specific target, including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, small molecules, toxins, and live cells. They are modifiable, nonimmunogenic, highly sensitive, less toxic, easy to prepare and have low molecular weight and no variation with different preparations as compared to antibodies. As a result, they are widely being used in therapeutic and biotechnological applications. Besides this, they are also utilized as research agents, diagnostics, biosensors, and tools for biomarker or drug discovery worldwide.



Global Aptamers Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for new and effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. Moreover, the advent of the chemical modification process to increase the nuclease resistance and enhance the therapeutic properties of aptamers is bolstering the market growth. The aptamers market growth can also be accredited to the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities undertaken for improving diagnostic devices and drugs and their carriers.

Apart from this, as aptamers are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and requires less time for development, their application is extensively increasing across the globe. Furthermore, private organizations are collaborating with academic institutes and research laboratories to introduce next-generation products and expand their existing market presence. This is anticipated to fuel the usage of aptamers in a wide range of medical therapies, as well as in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aptamers market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Nucleic Acid

Peptide

Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Developments

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aptagen LLC, Aptamer Group, Aptamer Sciences Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., IBA GmbH, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., NOXXON Pharma, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies LLC and Vivonics Inc.



