Canada Learning Code and Shaw Communications Team Up to Deliver Computer Science Education Programs to Youth in Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Learning Code (CLC) today announced a new partnership with Shaw Communications Inc. that will support the advancement of Canada Learning Code’s Youth Ambassador program, the Girls Learn Code Program, the Teens Learning Code program, as well as its Code Squad through 2022.

“As digital technologies play ever-more important roles in our lives, CLC is committed to providing engaging and practical digital education opportunities for youth in Canada,” says Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO and Founder of Canada Learning Code. “Through the continued generous contributions from our partners like Shaw, we will be able to further deliver on this mission by engaging more youth in our computer science education programs across Canada.”

This new partnership with Shaw will help support further development of computer science education programs for youth from communities across Western Canada. This includes the Teen Ambassador Program that connects youth with a passion for digital technology from coast-to-coast-to-coast through unique learning experiences and challenges participants to bring technology education back to their own communities, as well as the Girls Learn Code Program and the Teens Learning Code program. The partnership with Shaw will also support CLC’s Code Squad, which aims to put technology in the hands of those who may not otherwise have the experience.

“We live in a digital world, and computer science and digital skills education have become even more important for youth as they explore different paths for their future,” says Zoran Stakic, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Shaw Communications. “CLC are leaders in digital education and the programs they provide are equipping youth in Canada with essential skills they need to be successful.”

The Teen Ambassador program provides opportunities for students like Mojet , a Canada Learning Code Teen Ambassador living in Weyburn Saskatchewan, to further her computer science education through collaborative online workshops and professional development with industry leaders. By inspiring youth with a passion for digital technology from coast-to-coast-to-coast to bring technology education back to their own communities Canada Learning Code is empowering youth to see themselves as creators, not just consumers, of technology.

CLC is Canada's leading national organization championing digital literacy education and believes that digital skills are tools of empowerment. CLC ensures that all people in Canada – particularly women, people in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and racialized people – have access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world.

Today’s announcement comes one week prior to Canada Learning Code’s annual CLC Week. From December 6 - 10, educators are encouraged to teach computer science in their classrooms with support from CLC in the form of free resources, materials, community, and training. For more information on the upcoming CLC Week activities, visit www. canadalearningcodeweek.ca

About Canada Learning Code

Canada Learning Code is Canada's leading national charity championing computer science education. Canada Learning Code is proud to work from coast-to-coast-to-coast to make sure that everyone in Canada has access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world.

Originally founded as Ladies Learning Code in 2011, the organization has evolved to run programming for adults, youth and educators through our Ladies, Girls, Kids, Teens and Teachers Learning Code programs. Today, Canada Learning Code operates in over 250 communities across the country, driving impact through program design and delivery, strategic industry and public partnerships, research and advocacy. To date, the organization has had over 700,000 learners attend an in-person or live online experience.