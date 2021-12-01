BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Gray Fleming as Chief Commercial Officer

Westport, CT, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the appointment of Gray Fleming as Chief Commercial Officer.





Mr. Fleming brings to the Company over 20 years in the healthcare industry, including 17 years at Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical. During his tenure with Abbott, Mr. Fleming held several commercial leadership positions, including Vice President of Cardiac Sales, when he led sales and customer relationship management activities in some of the most significant strategic areas of focus. Mr. Fleming’s experience in delivering high-performing sales management initiatives led to substantial revenue growth with several key accomplishments, including the successful contracting of multiple leading IDN and GPO organizations. These initiatives resulted in some of the largest market share gains in the company’s history while also delivering substantial overhauls of historically underperforming regions throughout the Central Time Zone. Most recently, Mr. Fleming held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Carecubes, a company created to provide a temporary and scalable negative pressure isolation technology solution based upon original joint request from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mr. Fleming holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a Major in Marketing from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas and a certificate in Leadership in Excellence and Development (LEAD) Program from the University of Texas.

“I am extremely excited to be returning to the electrophysiology arena and, most importantly, dedicating effort and energy towards supporting the fight against Atrial Fibrillation. My experience offers me the luxury of understanding that without the signal, the procedure cannot be possible. I look forward to leading the team that can provide the cleanest signal in every electrophysiology laboratory in the world,” commented Mr. Fleming.

“We are pleased to welcome Gray to the team as we enter an advanced phase of targeted market release within our commercial growth strategy. Gray’s second-to-none knowledge of electrophysiology space and his impressive track record in capturing and growing market share in all regions of our strategic geographic interest is well aligned with our mission to bring our signal processing technology to as many hospitals as possible in the coming years. We are closing 2021 with an immense amount of knowledge derived from nearly two thousand patient procedures, and we look forward to applying these insights to a high-impact commercial strategy that we will deliver under Gray’s leadership,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The PURE EP(tm) is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology. To date, over 70 physicians have completed over 1700 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP(tm) System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library . Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP(tm) signals over conventional sources.

The Company is in a targeted commercial launch of the PURE EP(tm) System in the Northeast, Texas, and Florida and is in regular use in some of the country’s leading centers of excellence, including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

