StraightUp Resources Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – StraightUp Resources Inc. ("StraightUp" or the “Company”) (CSE: ST; OTCQB: STUPF) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Commentary

StraightUp’s President and CEO Mark Brezer said, “DTC eligibility improves StraightUp’s access to the marketplace during our next phase of growth. I expect our shareholders to benefit from the liquidity and ease at which shares can now be electronically transferred between U.S. brokerages, at a lower cost and greater efficiency.”

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company’s recently acquired West Cat Mine includes an Unpatented Mining Claim on federal land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County, Nevada, about 15 km east of U.S. Route 95, approximately 20 km from Beatty, Nevada, at the base of the Bare Mountain Range. For more information, visit: www.StraightUpResources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

(604) 989-6275

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.