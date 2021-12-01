Social Media Strategies Summit for Public Agencies and Government Offices to Provide Helpful Strategies that Dramatically Improve Engagement Among Communities

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit – Public Agencies & Government event in an entirely digital format on Dec. 8-9, 2021. Designed to assist government agencies in leveraging social media to humanize their offices and engage with their respective communities, the virtual event will provide attendees with access to a carefully curated series of sessions and experienced speakers who will seek to tackle topics that can have the most significant impact on a social media strategy within the public sector.



The summit will seek to help conference delegates build the foundations of a sustainable, scalable social media policy that empowers teams with the tools to serve their constituents in the best possible manner to share strategies and tips on tackling issues most important to government agencies, including social media and crisis communications. All in all, the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit promises to be an unmissable event.

Attendees will enjoy a series of live, 45-minute presentations held throughout the conference. Presentation topics will include: “How to use video for your government or public institution,” “Social Media analytics and measurement,” “Copy and creative tips for higher engagement on Twitter,” as well as “LinkedIn for Government: Think Beyond the Job.” Notable speakers at the conference will include individuals from the City of Las Vegas, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

In addition to the live presentations, the Social Media Strategy Summit will enable attendees to network with agency peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn new social media strategies alongside their fellow public sector colleagues from the United States and globally in a seamless virtual forum.

Furthermore, conference attendees will get the opportunity to receive on-demand access to a series of enlightening talks on social media strategy from the likes of the City of Atlantic City, Washington State’s Department of Transportation and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit for public agencies and government offices, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Social Media Strategies website at https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/government-virtual-december-2021/ .

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

General Inquiries:

Social Media Strategies Summit

San Diego, CA

http://www.socialmediastrategiessummit.com

888.409.4418 Office

Breanna.jacobs@gsmiweb.com