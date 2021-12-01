SageStone Partners and the Arbor Company Announce Development of Opus East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SageStone Partners and The Arbor Company are today announcing the development of Opus East Memphis, a senior-living facility dedicated to providing residents with a lifestyle focused on wellness and meaningful social connections. The 237-unit, luxury-style community is set to welcome residents in early 2023. Beginning January 2022, the Opus East Memphis information center will open, giving Memphians a first look at the development and the opportunities that the community will bring.

"The Arbor Company designs its facilities with the wellness, health and friendships of its residents as the guiding focus," David Dlugolenski Jr., managing partner of Sagestone Partners, said. "We are thrilled to partner in the development of Opus East Memphis to offer Memphis' seniors with a unique place to reside and thrive."

Opus East Memphis will feature 237 total units, including 47 cottages, 107 independent-living apartments, 63 assisted-living apartments, and 20 memory-care residences. All options will include resort-style amenities and services. Pet-friendly accommodations are also available.

"We are confident this community will be a welcome addition to the East Memphis neighborhood and the greater Memphis area," said Arbor Company president Judd Harper. "We're already getting an unprecedented number of calls from interested seniors who want to learn more, and most have expressed interest in reserving their favorite apartment and becoming a member of our exclusive Founder's Club. It is encouraging they are as excited as we are for Opus to come to life in East Memphis."

Along with beauty and style, Opus East Memphis is designed with functionality in mind to provide residents with services and amenities that promote well-balanced, fulfilling lifestyles. With health and wellness as a top priority, Opus will offer onsite amenities that include a fitness center as well as on-site therapy and rehabilitation. In addition to nutritious and delicious meals prepared by chefs, residents can expect to choose from a variety of dining experiences including restaurant-style dining fit to seat guests and families, as well as specialized dining through the Dining with Dignity program.

Additional services and amenities such as regular housekeeping and personal linen and laundry services allow residents to free up time on their schedules for fun activities both on-site and away. Concierge and scheduled transportation services are available for off-site activities.

For additional information, visit the Opus East Memphis website.

About SageStone Partners

SageStone Partners is a recognized leader in the development, construction, financing, operations, and marketing of high-end senior housing across the Southeast U.S. Since 2014, SageStone has completed nine senior housing projects totaling more than 1,500 units. SageStone properties integrate active design and healthy lifestyle options in established, vibrant environments, and are designed and built to improve access to physical activity, social engagement, and healthy environments. For more information on SageStone, visit sagestonepartners.com.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent-living, assisted-living and dementia-care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information on The Arbor Company, visit ArborCompany.com.

