Company announcement no. 25 - 21

1 December 2021



Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act.

Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act Section 38 and the Danish Companies Act Section 55, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. (CVR no. 21411914) hereby notifies that it has increased its holding of shares in NTG, and that its total shareholding as per 1 December 2021 is 1,492,000 shares, equivalent to 6.59% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG.

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act Section 38 and the Danish Companies Act Section 55, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (CVR no. 43405810) shall hereby notify that it has increased its holding of shares in NTG, and that its total shareholding is 1,157,627 shares, equivalent to 5.11% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

