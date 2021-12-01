Insights on the Medical Coding Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Alpha Coding Experts and Infinix Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Coding Market Research Report by Classification System, by Component, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Coding Market size was estimated at USD 16.40 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.09 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.61% to reach USD 30.06 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Medical Coding to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Classification System, the market was studied across International Classification of Diseases and ealthcare Common Procedure Code System.

Based on Component, the market was studied across In-house and Outsourced.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals & Care Providers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Coding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Coding Market, including 3M Company, AcerHealth Inc., Alpha Coding Experts, LLC, Aveanna Healthcare, LLC, EqualizeRCM Services, IBM Corporation, iMedX, Inc., Infinix Group LLC, Medical Record Associates LLC, Nuance Communications, Inc., Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited, Optum, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, QWay Health LLC, Vee Technologies Private Limited, and Verisk Analytics, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Coding Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Coding Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Coding Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Coding Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Coding Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Coding Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Coding Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising need for a universal language in medical documents in order to streamline hospital billing procedures

5.1.1.2. Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misinterpretation of medical documents

5.1.1.3. Regulation enforcement by HIPAA and EU healthcare policy

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concern related to data security

5.1.2.2. Limited technology expertise

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration of coding and billing procedures in hospital Revenue Cycle Management and EHR

5.1.3.2. Growing penetration of private healthcare insurance companies in the Asia Pacific

5.1.3.3. Booming medical tourism in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Third-party vendor lock-in

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Medical Coding Market, by Classification System

6.1. Introduction

6.2. International Classification of Diseases

6.3. ealthcare Common Procedure Code System



7. Medical Coding Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-house

7.3. Outsourced



8. Medical Coding Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostic Centers

8.3. Hospitals & Care Providers



9. Americas Medical Coding Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Medical Coding Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Coding Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3M Company

13.2. AcerHealth Inc.

13.3. Alpha Coding Experts, LLC

13.4. Aveanna Healthcare, LLC

13.5. EqualizeRCM Services

13.6. IBM Corporation

13.7. iMedX, Inc.

13.8. Infinix Group LLC

13.9. Medical Record Associates LLC

13.10. Nuance Communications, Inc.

13.11. Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited

13.12. Optum, Inc.

13.13. Oracle Corporation

13.14. Parexel International Corporation

13.15. Precyse Solutions LLC

13.16. QWay Health LLC

13.17. Vee Technologies Private Limited

13.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63xmqw