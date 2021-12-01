Global Breast Implant Market Projected to Beat $4.9 Billion, Growing at 10.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 [170-Pages] | Exclusively available on Research Dive

New York, USA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global breast implant market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $4.9 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing desire to look attractive with increasing age amongst the females and rising cases of breast cancer across the globe are the main factors boosting the growth of the global breast implant market. Additionally, the increasing developments in breast implants and technological advancements is anticipated to bring in lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, huge investments involved in the breast implant surgeries and risks involved in the overall process are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

The report segments the global breast implant market into product, shape, application, end use, and region.

Silicone Breast Implant Sub-Segment to be at the Foremost Position

The silicone breast implant sub-segment of the product segment is anticipated to dominate the market by surpassing $4,298.7 million in the estimated timeframe. This growth is primarily owed to the ability of silicone breast implant to perfectly replicate the natural female breast.

Round Breast Implant Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The round breast implant sub-segment of the shape segment is projected to lead the market, growing with a CAGR of 10.6% in the projected timeframe. This growth is primarily because of the availability of round breast implants in a wide range of diameters as well as degrees of projections.

Breast Augmentation Sub-Segment to be at the Leading Position

The breast augmentation sub-segment of the application segment is expected to dominate the market in the estimated timeframe. This growth is primarily owed to the substantial surge in the number of women opting for breast implant process.

Clinics Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The clinics sub-segment of the end use segment is projected to lead the market in the projected timeframe. This growth is primarily because of the growing number of private clinics as well as rising number of plastic surgeons across the world.

North America Region to Hold a Foremost Market Position

The report evaluates the global breast implant market across numerous regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is projected to grow significantly in the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the rising demand for breast augmentation processes in this region.

Major Players of the Market

Market players are focused on developing strategies such as partnerships, product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to achieve a foremost position in the global market. For instance,

In November 2019, BellaSeno, an ISO 13485-certified clinical stage medical device company, and Evonik, a stock-listed German specialist chemicals company, announced to launch 3D-printed absorbable breast scaffold. In June 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of foremost aesthetics brands and products, launched campaign on Biocell breast implant recall information. In May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), an established global medical device company focused on Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery, launched a next-generation of breast implants, PERLE™.

Some of the prime players functioning in the global breast implant market are

Groupe Sebbin Allergan Mentor Worldwide LLC GC Aesthetics Laboratoires Arion Sientra Inc. Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. CEREPLAS, Silimed Groupe Sebbin SAS, and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

Such developments by leading market players are expected to thrive the global market growth in the forecast period.

