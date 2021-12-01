Chlor Alkali Market to Reach USD 55.39 Billion by 2027 | Chlor Alkali Industry Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlor alkali market size is expected to reach USD 55.39 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The growing shift from conventional production technologies to greener production technologies will have an outstanding effect on the global market, the market size stood at USD 49.87 billion in 2019.





List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Olin Corporation (Clayton, United States)

Tata Chemicals Limited (Mumbai India)

Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, United States)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

AGC Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Inovyn (Runcorn Site, UNITED KINGDOM)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Akzonobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)





The report on the chlor alkali market describes:

Prominent understandings of the market

Swot Analysis of the regions

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape





Latest Driver :

Significant Demand for Vinyl Polymers to Boost Market Growth

The growing production of vinyl and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) through chlorine will bolster the healthy growth of the chlor alkali market. PVC is the world’s third-largest used polymer owing to its importance in the construction industry such as pipes, window frames, and other products. The booming construction industry in developing countries can spur opportunities for the market. Similarly, the increasing application of PVC in various end-use industries will further augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in electrical applications, PVC tapes and cases are extensively used due to its unique set of properties. Moreover, the growing popularity of electric vehicles can consequently accelerate the consumption of PVC and chlorine, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Besides, the exceeding demand for chlor alkali products from end-use industries will promote market growth.





Regional Analysis :

Flourishing Construction Industry to Advance Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global Chlor alkali market growth owing to the heavy consumption rate in the region. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region with over 70% share in the regional consumption. The growth is attributed to the booming construction industry. The increasing demand for PVC pipes in the agricultural sector will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the thriving automotive and industrial sectors will simultaneously increase the demand for caustic soda, which, in turn, will aid the growth of the chloralkali market. The paper & pulp industry is expected to contribute impetus to the chlor alkali industry share in Asia Pacific. India is poised to be the fastest-growing country in the region owing to robust developments in the construction industry and thriving end-use industries. As per Oxford Economies Global Construction 2030 outlook, India’s construction industry is expected to grow twice as fast as China in the forthcoming years.





Key Development :

January 2019: Ercros, a Spain-based manufacturer of chemicals, announced that it has started the production of chlorine and caustic soda at its plant in Vila-seca I (Tarragona), Spain.





