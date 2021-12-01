Global Data Center Transformation Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Service Type, Tier Type, End-user, Data Center Size, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transformation Market Research Report by Service Type, by Tier Type, by End-user, by Data Center Size, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Transformation Market size was estimated at USD 6,491.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,313.65 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.99% to reach USD 13,514.45 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Data Center Transformation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Automation Services, Consolidation Services, Infrastructure Management Services, and Optimization Services.

Based on Tier Type, the market was studied across Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Cloud Service Providers, Colocation Providers, and Enterprises.

Based on Data Center Size, the market was studied across Large Data Centers, Midsized Data Centers, and Small Data Centers.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Energy, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Data Center Transformation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Data Center Transformation Market, including Accenture, Atos, Bytes Technology Group, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Dell Emc, Dyntek, General Datatech, Greenpages, Hcl Technologies, Hitachi, Ibm, Inknowtech, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindteck, Netapp, Ntt Communications, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Schneider Electric, Softchoice, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Data Center Transformation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Data Center Transformation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Data Center Transformation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing data center traffic owed to rising communication devices and enterprises using SaaS-based applications

5.1.1.2. Rising trend of shift to cloud generation from client or server

5.1.1.3. Growing expenditure on data center technologies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues pertinent to security and privacy

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Demand for software-optimized data centers

5.1.3.2. Relocation or consolidation of data centers to enhance functionality

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Low return on investment over low load data centers

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Data Center Transformation Market, by Service Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automation Services

6.3. Consolidation Services

6.4. Infrastructure Management Services

6.5. Optimization Services



7. Data Center Transformation Market, by Tier Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Tier 1

7.3. Tier 2

7.4. Tier 3

7.5. Tier 4



8. Data Center Transformation Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud Service Providers

8.3. Colocation Providers

8.4. Enterprises



9. Data Center Transformation Market, by Data Center Size

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Large Data Centers

9.3. Midsized Data Centers

9.4. Small Data Centers



10. Data Center Transformation Market, by Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

10.3. Energy

10.4. Government And Defense

10.5. Healthcare

10.6. IT And Telecom

10.7. Manufacturing

10.8. Retail

10.9. Transportation



11. Americas Data Center Transformation Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Data Center Transformation Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Data Center Transformation Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Accenture

15.2. Atos

15.3. Bytes Technology Group

15.4. Cisco Systems

15.5. Cognizant

15.6. Dell Emc

15.7. Dyntek

15.8. General Datatech

15.9. Greenpages

15.10. Hcl Technologies

15.11. Hitachi

15.12. Ibm

15.13. Inknowtech

15.14. Micro Focus

15.15. Microsoft

15.16. Mindteck

15.17. Netapp

15.18. Ntt Communications

15.19. Performance Technologies

15.20. Rahi Systems

15.21. Schneider Electric

15.22. Softchoice

15.23. Tech Mahindra

15.24. Wipro



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp5wps