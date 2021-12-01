Global Data Center Transformation Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Service Type, Tier Type, End-user, Data Center Size, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transformation Market Research Report by Service Type, by Tier Type, by End-user, by Data Center Size, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Center Transformation Market size was estimated at USD 6,491.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,313.65 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.99% to reach USD 13,514.45 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Data Center Transformation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Automation Services, Consolidation Services, Infrastructure Management Services, and Optimization Services.
- Based on Tier Type, the market was studied across Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Cloud Service Providers, Colocation Providers, and Enterprises.
- Based on Data Center Size, the market was studied across Large Data Centers, Midsized Data Centers, and Small Data Centers.
- Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Energy, Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Data Center Transformation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Data Center Transformation Market, including Accenture, Atos, Bytes Technology Group, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Dell Emc, Dyntek, General Datatech, Greenpages, Hcl Technologies, Hitachi, Ibm, Inknowtech, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindteck, Netapp, Ntt Communications, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Schneider Electric, Softchoice, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Data Center Transformation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Data Center Transformation Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing data center traffic owed to rising communication devices and enterprises using SaaS-based applications
5.1.1.2. Rising trend of shift to cloud generation from client or server
5.1.1.3. Growing expenditure on data center technologies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Issues pertinent to security and privacy
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Demand for software-optimized data centers
5.1.3.2. Relocation or consolidation of data centers to enhance functionality
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Low return on investment over low load data centers
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Data Center Transformation Market, by Service Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Automation Services
6.3. Consolidation Services
6.4. Infrastructure Management Services
6.5. Optimization Services
7. Data Center Transformation Market, by Tier Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Tier 1
7.3. Tier 2
7.4. Tier 3
7.5. Tier 4
8. Data Center Transformation Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud Service Providers
8.3. Colocation Providers
8.4. Enterprises
9. Data Center Transformation Market, by Data Center Size
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Large Data Centers
9.3. Midsized Data Centers
9.4. Small Data Centers
10. Data Center Transformation Market, by Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
10.3. Energy
10.4. Government And Defense
10.5. Healthcare
10.6. IT And Telecom
10.7. Manufacturing
10.8. Retail
10.9. Transportation
11. Americas Data Center Transformation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Data Center Transformation Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Data Center Transformation Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Accenture
15.2. Atos
15.3. Bytes Technology Group
15.4. Cisco Systems
15.5. Cognizant
15.6. Dell Emc
15.7. Dyntek
15.8. General Datatech
15.9. Greenpages
15.10. Hcl Technologies
15.11. Hitachi
15.12. Ibm
15.13. Inknowtech
15.14. Micro Focus
15.15. Microsoft
15.16. Mindteck
15.17. Netapp
15.18. Ntt Communications
15.19. Performance Technologies
15.20. Rahi Systems
15.21. Schneider Electric
15.22. Softchoice
15.23. Tech Mahindra
15.24. Wipro
16. Appendix
