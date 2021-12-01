Lynden Logistics announces executive promotions

Anchorage, AK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Logistics, Inc., part of the Lynden family of companies, announced the following executive promotions today. Stuart Nakayama has been named President after most recently serving as Vice President of Trade Development. He replaces John Kaloper who retired on Nov. 30. Dennis Mitchell has been named Senior Vice President of Freight Operations, directing transportation services focused on the key markets of Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Brian MacAskill was named Vice President of Logistics which includes supply chain management, 3PL services, and Canadian healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics.

“All three of these individuals have contributed greatly to the success of Lynden throughout the years and demonstrated their leadership and commitment,” says Alex McKallor, Lynden’s Executive Vice President and COO. “Each brings specific strengths and experience to ensure that our customers continue to receive the high level of service and innovation that Lynden is known for.”

Nakayama is a 30-year veteran of the transportation and logistics industry. As President, he brings a collaborative approach to how Lynden supports business relationships and will be responsible for the strategic growth of the company. Nakayama graduated from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) with a degree in Political Science/International Relations and earned his master’s degree in International Studies from Claremont Graduate University.

Mitchell joined Lynden in 1994 after owning his own customs brokerage firm in Anchorage. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Supply Chain Management from the University of Alaska and is a licensed customs broker. Mitchell serves on the board of the Airforwarders Association (AfA).

MacAskill brings 30 years of experience in the logistics industry, including a special emphasis on pharmaceutical and consumer industries with the startup of more than 20 distribution centers across North America. He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo with post-graduate work completed at York University’s Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Canada.

Lynden Logistics is part of the Lynden family of companies that provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done.

