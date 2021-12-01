Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Announces Resignation of Michael Diaz, MD from Board of Directors

Bradenton, Florida, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation today announced that Michael Diaz, MD will resign from his role as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2021. Dr. Diaz has served on the FCS Foundation Board since its inception in 2011 and will remain on the Board as a member. He has been highly influential in his service to the FCS Foundation, which has provided $7.7 million in grants to thousands of adult cancer patients throughout Florida for essential, non-medical expenses, enabling them to focus on their treatment and recovery without financial worry. No qualified patient has ever been turned away.

Dr. Diaz’s resignation from the FCS Foundation Board of Directors follows the announcement of his appointment as President & Managing Physician for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS). He succeeds Lucio Gordan, MD, who has served in that position since 2018. Dr. Diaz will continue providing care at two FCS office locations in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a unanimous vote, the Board selected Maen Hussein, MD to fill the role as Board Chairman, also effective December 1, 2021. Dr. Hussein has been a member of the FCS Foundation Board since April 2018 and was appointed Vice Chair in March 2021. A medical oncologist, he provides care to patients at the FCS Villages Cancer Center and Brownwood, as well. In addition to his new appointment, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO).

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and Executive Board, we thank Dr. Michael Diaz for his decade of service to the FCS Foundation,” remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Our work together is far from complete, and we look forward to his continued dedication to advancing the care of our cancer patients in Florida.”

Dr. Diaz has served as Assistant Managing Physician for the statewide practice since 2019. He currently serves on the FCS Executive Board and as Director of Patient Advocacy since 2014. A recognized leader in advocating on behalf of cancer patients, he is a frequent presence in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. working to ensure that cancer patients have access to state-of-the-art, affordable cancer care that is close to home. “The time I have served as Board Chairman has only enhanced my passion for ensuring our patients feel completely supported across every single interaction with FCS. I look forward to the [FCS] Foundation’s continued success under the guidance of my esteemed colleague, Dr. Hussein, as he assumes the role of Board Chairman,” remarked Dr. Diaz.

As the newly appointed Board Chairman, Dr. Hussein noted, “Ensuring that our patients are cared for, not only in a physical sense, but from a financial perspective as well, creates a positive healing experience and represents the compassionate care FCS embodies. It’s an honor to serve the Board and our patients in such a capacity.”

###

