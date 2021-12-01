Questex Announces Digital Signage Industry Associations DPAA, OAAA and SEGD to Partner with DSE 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces that leading industry associations will join the conference as an industry partner. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. These associations will join the Digital Signage Federation as Association Partners at the show.



“We are delighted the industry is supporting the new DSE,” said Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE. “Each association will bring unique perspectives and insights to the conference and will ensure the entire digital signage industry is represented. We look forward to bringing the industry together in March.”

OAAA is the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) - and the national trade association for the United States out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media. Comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry, OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be an Association Partner and support the return of DSE, an event that drives the industry forward,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA.

DPAA is the global trade marketing association, driving the digitization of out-of-home (OOH) media and its growing role in the Omnichannel mix. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits and connection benefits. DPAA members participate in a variety of member services and products. DPAA also offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions.

“We are happy to support Digital Signage Experience and the return of this industry trade show,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA.

SEGD is the Society of Experiential Graphic Design, a global, multidisciplinary community of professionals who plan, design, and build experiences that connect people to place. With over 2,200 members from 40 countries, SEGD members backgrounds range across graphic, media, interaction, exhibition and industrial designers, fabricators, architects, technology integrators, brand strategists and others who have a hand in shaping content-rich, experiential spaces.

“We are excited to collaborate with DSE 2022 on select speakers and content for the event,” shares Cybelle Jones, CEO of SEGD. “This is a great opportunity to share what is driving audience engagement in experience design and digital signage.”

