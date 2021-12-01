Rich Lyons of Lyons Consulting Group/Capgemini Joins Fēnom Digital Board of Advisors

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fēnom Digital, a leading global Salesforce Commerce Cloud Digital Agency, announced today that Rich Lyons, previously of Lyons Consulting Group/Capgemini, has been appointed to the Fēnom Digital Board of Advisors.

As part of Fēnom's Board of Advisors, Rich will bring his 30+ years of digital agency experience to help guide the rapid growth and capabilities expansion of Fēnom Digital as the organization moves to become a full-service Salesforce 360 digital transformation agency.

"Our industry keeps evolving at an astounding pace and brands must be prepared to take advantage of emerging technologies and ever-changing customer behaviors or get left behind. Helping businesses navigate this change creates a remarkable opportunity for the next-generation digital transformation agency. I am excited to bring my depth of experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to help Fēnom drive measurable outcomes for their customers and capitalize on this incredible market opportunity," said Rich Lyons.

As CEO & Founder of Lyons Consulting Group, Rich led his organization for almost 20 years becoming the premier Salesforce Commerce Cloud Digital Agency. Rich sold and integrated LYONSCG into Capgemini in November 2017. Post-Acquisition, Rich led Digital Customer Experience (DCX) and the Partners and Channels Organization in North America, and served as the Global Offer Leader for Commerce for Capgemini. Since leaving Cap in Nov 2021, Rich has invested his time in developing the Lyons School of Transformational Business, Wright Graduate University's newest MBA program.

"Rich brings an unmatched level of experience and focused expertise around the Salesforce Commerce Ecosystem," said Dylan Runne, Chief Executive Officer. "Rich will play an integral part of our continued growth within B2C Commerce, but also help drive our future vision of becoming the go-to Salesforce Retail Digital Transformation Agency. This is a great step forward in Fēnom's journey."

About Fēnom Digital

Fēnom Digital, founded by Dylan Runne and 25-year eCommerce veteran Richard Hearn in 2019, has quickly emerged as a leading Salesforce Commerce Cloud digital agency providing scalable end to end commerce solutions. Offering Salesforce Commerce Digital Transformation Implementations, Managed Services, and Advisory, Fēnom supports enterprise Retail and CPG clients globally.

Contact: Info@fenomdigital.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment