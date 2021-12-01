Ariat Brand Shop Opens in Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

The new Ariat store will showcase its western performance and lifestyle products and serve as a main venue for brand activations and events.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariat , the leading Western performance and lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of a new retail store in Fort Worth Texas, in Mule Alley at the Fort Worth Stockyards. This shop will be the brand’s fifth retail location within the U.S.

“The Fort Worth Stockyards has a rich history of western culture; it could not have been a better home for our next brand shop,” said Beth Cross, Co-Founder and CEO of Ariat. “As we look to expand our business and serve our customers, we are prioritizing markets, like Fort Worth, in which the heart of Ariat’s community is represented.”

“We are building an unparalleled, one-stop destination for the ultimate Western heritage brands at Mule Alley, and Ariat is the perfect addition to our tenant mix,” said Majestic Realty Executive Vice President Craig Cavileer. “Ariat’s Western performance and lifestyle products will add another dimension to the shopping experience at the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, and we’re excited for them to open just in time for the holidays.”

Ariat’s Fort Worth Brand Shop is inspired by the western heritage of the Stockyards and will showcase notable artists with western influences. Continuing its tradition of location-inspired wood sculptures, the Fort Worth store will feature a longhorn driftwood sculpture with western performance embellishments to commemorate the tradition of rodeo.

Ariat has strong Southwestern roots, including partnerships with Professional Bull Riders, National High School Rodeo Association, Ariat World Series of Team Roping, and with top athletes Trevor Brazile, Jackie Hobbs-Crawford, José Vitor Leme, and Kaycee Feild. The Fort Worth Brand Shop will create another opportunity to deepen the brand’s connection with the western community in Texas.

In 2021, Ariat expanded its Texas operations with the opening of a regional distribution center in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Denton County and the State of Texas. Operating as a regional hub for the brand, the distribution center has brought new jobs to the local Dallas / Fort Worth community. In January of 2021, Ariat opened a fifth Outlet Store in El Paso, Texas.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Ariat was founded in 1993 to reimagine the boot for modern riders, ranchers, and workers. Our pursuit of functional innovation has raised the bar for performance, fit, and craftsmanship all in service to Ariat’s global community of world-class athletes, Olympians, and people like you. Our products are designed to outperform in the most demanding environments. Ariat is now one of the top western, equestrian, outdoor, and work brands in the world. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About Mule Alley

Mule Alley is a carefully curated collection of restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, heritage brands, and creative workplaces located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. As part of one of the most iconic travel destinations in the country, the new Mule Alley project transcends typical development and brings a formerly vibrant area in the district back to life. After six years of planning, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. set out to revive the 108-year-old original horse and mule barns, renovating them into an iconic destination shopping and dining district. Mule Alley, anchored by Marriott Autograph Collection resort Hotel Drover, features legacy stores and restaurants, including Simpli.fi national headquarters, Shake Shack, Lucchese Bootmaker, Provender Hall, American Paint Horse Association headquarters and flagship experience, Cowtown Winery, Biscuit Bar, Second Rodeo Brewing, Wrangler, King Ranch Saddle Shop, Proper Supply Co., Sidesaddle Saloon, AVOCA Coffee Roasters, Flea Style, Kimes Ranch, and Tucker Brown. The district is set to welcome additional tenants in the upcoming months, including two new concepts from Tim Love, MELT Ice Creams, and Ariat. For more information, visit mulealleyfortworth.com and keep up to date on social media by following @mulealley.

About Stockyards Heritage Development Co.

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. is a partnership between nationally recognized developer Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worth’s Hickman Investments. Created with the intention of thoughtfully reimagining the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the company is dedicated to preserving the National Historic District legacy while elevating it with experiences for locals and visitors from abroad. Accomplished through a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the project’s first phase, Mule Alley, broke ground in the fall of 2018 to include the renovation of the destination’s historic,108-year-old horse and mule barns into a street of curated shops, restaurants, retail, office spaces, and a four-star Autograph Collection hotel and rustic resort, Hotel Drover, which opened in March 2021. majesticrealty.com , hoteldrover.com , mulealleyfortworth.com