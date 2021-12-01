Sun Genomics Expands Into Europe via Partnership with The Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health

SAN DIEGO and FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, the world’s only fully customized precision probiotic company, in collaboration with The Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health, announced today the expansion of its product offerings to the European Union (EU) with the creation of an international office in Fribourg, Switzerland. Since its founding in 2016, Sun Genomics has serviced tens of thousands of customers across the U.S. with its Floré precision gut health offering. Given its significant growth in 2021, following a successful Series A fundraise, Sun Genomics is expanding its footprint internationally.



“Sun Genomics has seen tremendous interest from international customers and strategic partners as people begin to focus more on their gut health,” said Sunny Jain, CEO and Founder of Sun Genomics. “As we began to explore international locations, the connection to The Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health became instrumental in our decision to expand. After examining several locations in and outside of Switzerland, our team found the ideal partner in SICHH, with the assistance from the Fribourg Development Agency, which has the competence to drive our international growth.”

The Fribourg Development Agency facilitated the initial connection with the San Diego, California-based biotechnology startup in 2020 through the Greater Geneva Bern area (GGBa), the investment promotion agency for Western Switzerland. Sun Genomics was also looking for a partner laboratory in Europe that, in addition to analyzing stool samples, could also enhance the supply chain for the tests, logistics, operations, and data management.

The pioneering microbiome profiling and companion personalized probiotics of Sun Genomics represents an unprecedented example of remote patient journey in precision preventative medicine. Dr. Lavinia Alberi Auber, Director & Lead in Neurology Research at SICHH, noted the team is thrilled about this new cooperation, which will strengthen the organization’s competencies in non-invasive diagnostics for human health.

“The Fribourg Development Agency is delighted to see that we are able, even in the time of a pandemic, to grow our business and expand internationally in new and agile ways,” said Jerry Krattiger, Managing Director of the FDA. “It is, to our knowledge, the first concrete example of a company establishing a subsidiary without ever visiting personally or being visited by Swiss representatives, demonstrating that Western Switzerland in general, and Fribourg in particular, is the place to grow.”

“As President of GGBa, I am particularly proud to welcome Sun Genomics to our blueFACTORY innovation park in Fribourg,” said Olivier Curty, Minister of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Fribourg. “This success resulted from the excellent initial targeting by GGBa representatives and the remarkable collaboration that followed between the various players, including my team at Fribourg Development Agency, GGBa, SICHH, as well as accounting, legal and banking professionals in Fribourg.”

With this partnership location, Sun Genomics expects to create new jobs and invest 2 million Swiss francs in the canton of Fribourg over the next five years.

“Wellness is about playing the long game and Switzerland is a known hub of food and biotechnology that embodies this. It is a perfect place for Sun Genomics to launch its international expansion,” added Jain.

ABOUT SUN GENOMICS

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in the field of gut health. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. This is determined using a special testing procedure of the stool sample. This approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be maintained in the form of a subscription. https://flore.com/

