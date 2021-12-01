iVest+ Partners with TRADEway to Help Simplify the World of Finance for Individuals

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, today announced its partnership with TRADEway to help individual investors learn to become their own entrepreneurs in the stock market.



“The nearly unlimited customization available through our iVest+ platform enables us to create and deliver a best-in-class interface that meets the unique needs of traders and educators,” said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. “TRADEway does an exceptional job of educating its customers in the stocks and options space, and our trading technology will help their students continue to develop their skills as they pursue their entrepreneurship in trading and investing.”

TRADEway will white label the iVest+ platform with all of its features to offer the full suite of stocks and options tools to its customers.

“Our goal is to break down the confusing world of finance so that our students can understand it,” said David Mitchell, Founder of TRADEway. “We believe that the first step on this path is to reinvigorate the American entrepreneurial spirit and return to the foundational principles that first made this country great.”

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. For more information about the company’s white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com .

About TRADEway

TRADEway is not your typical "investment advisory firm." Its goal is to help students understand their investments – the team won't leave their students in the dark about their money. TRADEway helps turn families into active traders who build lasting legacies. At TRADEway, learning to make informed investment decisions is fun and entertaining. TRADEway’s education is designed to teach students about short-term trading, long-term investing, and protection for their finances. Students are able to choose their path, set their personal goals, and TRADEway’s team will show them how to take the steps to achieve their goals. The team is available to help all along the way with qualified coaching from registered investment advisors and its incredible team of TRADEway reps. Visit tradeway.com for more information.

