London, England, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Fada Group of companies announce a $4.7 Billion USD public placement via a hybrid, bond and SPAC acquisition, to be registered in the first weeks of Q1 this new year

Al Fada Group of companies, led by Al Fada Anode Production in collaboration with ALCOA Maaden and others, in Japan and Ukraine, is an international strategic metals production trade and Mining conglomerate based in Kuwait with production and/or facilities, extending to Japan Ukraine and other major trade locations around the world

Al Fada Group Chairman Mr. Ramzi Nuseibeh is a well-known industrialist in the Gulf - MENA region and is highly respected within the strategic metals market leaders

Backed with more than $2 Billion debt and equity already arranged, they intend to list the companies’ major projects on the New York Stock Exchange with a parallel trading for their bond offering on the Luxembourg bond market as well

The offering is supported by a one-thousand-page feasibility and valuation study prepared and issued by the famous Moore Stephen’s consultancy (Kuwait)which list the valuation of Alfada at over $7 Billion USD using the conservative estimates, and the operations have pre sold production output, of both aluminum anodes (critical to the production of aluminum) and titanium a geostrategic Metal used in aerospace transportation and defense

All the companies take or pay agreements, are insured for performance over the next 20 years via Willis insurance in the UK, a top insurer of high value industrial clients and operations worldwide

Post registration, Al Fada Group of companies has selected prestigious Law Firm Malouf Ashford and Talbot in New York to act as legal adviser joined by the equally prestigious Clifford Chance law firm in London as General counsel, for Al Fada.

Major investment banks have been given the opportunity to administer SPAC suitors and to place corporate bonds in the hybrid offering with a majority of debt and equity already having a pre-placed status, with strategic partners and investment banks involved.

Upon registration with markets, the SEC and other regulators, additional details and disclosures will be available to the general public and the institutional investment community worldwide. Al Fada minority shareholder and spokesman, Dr Mohamed Zayed states that this offering is likely one of the largest and most important listing of 2021, emerging from the Gulf MENA region.

Further, in line with the pillars of Kuwait’s National Development Plan (Vision 2035), Al Fada Group’s industrial projects will fulfill the goals of a sustainable diversified economy as well as enhancing the global positioning of Kuwait.

The main aspirations of Vision 2035 include restoring the regional leadership role of Kuwait as a financial and commercial hub, and reviving the pivotal role of the Kuwaiti private sector in the leadership of development. Al Fada Group’s consortium of leading international industrial companies will boost the profile of Kuwait as an attractive and enabling hub for foreign investment.

Generating more than 4,300 job opportunities, Al Fada Group aims to train, develop, and employ young professionals in the industrial sector and other complementary sectors that are included in the organization. Sustainable development is a key cornerstone of Al Fada Group’s values and is reflected in their investment in local talents and capabilities.

