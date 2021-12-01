Enjoy Hot Beverages Without Burning Tastebuds Ever Again With This Revolutionary Tip-and-Sip Lid by KØLINGSIP™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KølingSip™ has announced that they will be running an Indiegogo campaign for the KølingSip™ Lid. KølingSip™ introduces a way to enjoy hot beverages that nothing else can match. Full temperature hot beverages, with perfectly warm sips every time. Early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 30% off.

The Coolest Thing to Happen to Hot Beverages

KølingSip™ utilizes innovative patented cooling ridges, which prevent burns or scalds. Hot beverages run through carefully engineered ribs in a reservoir where the sip of liquid is separated so that the molecules are able to cool much faster than they would when directly consumed. KølingSip™ is also constructed with food-grade silicone to ensure nothing harmful leaks into beverages. To top it off, the lip seal and reservoir will ensure drinks will never spill.

Tip & Sip From Any Cup

Katrina Kietzer, Chief Marketing Officer of KølingSip™, mentioned that "backers may opt to purchase the tumbler, but we recognize that there are many beautiful beverage containers in the market. That is why we constructed KølingSip™ to fit a variety of cups, mugs, and tumblers that have a 3.5-inch wide opening."

For the Love of Hot Beverages

KølingSip™ was first imagined by Dr. Stig Peitersen. As a coffee lover, he wanted to enjoy his hot beverages on demand and he didn't love how long it took for his hot drinks to cool down. Dr. Peitersen patented his idea for a reusable lid in 2004. His background in chemical engineering and neurosurgery helped him develop the type of technology employed by KølingSip™. He passed away in the year 2020, and the soft-spoken inventor's family decided to continue his vision. With every perfect sip, Dr. Stig Peitersen's legacy lives on.

Feature Highlights

Recyclable material

Patented cooling ridges

Bypass spout

Fits 3.5 in wide cups, mugs, and tumblers

Dishwasher safe

Food-grade stainless steel and silicone

BPA free

Reusable

For Collaboration and Inquiries

Joie De Luzuriaga

Media Contact

Rainfactory Inc.

T: +1 (470) 518-4122

E: joie@rainfactory.com

For more information, go to https://kolingsip.com and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.

About KØLINGSIP™

While our home is in the deep south of Texas, our brand embodies Scandinavian design as well. Scandinavian products have a reputation for being ingeniously simple. That is KølingSip™. It was invented by a neurosurgeon, who also happened to be a Dane, and a family man. KølingSip™ is a family-owned company on a mission to improve the experience of the coffee and tea drinking community, one cup at a time.

KølingSip™ introduces a way to enjoy hot beverages that absolutely nothing else can match. Full temperature hot beverages, with perfectly warm sips every time.









