Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Bank A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2021 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

Increase of the Company's capital





The agenda of the Company's general meeting will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

The agenda proposes an increase of the Company's capital by nominally DKK 2,000 million to DKK 12,045 million in total.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of the Company.

Copenhagen, 1 December 2021

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.



