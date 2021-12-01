Fiberglass Market Expected to Worth USD 25,525.9 Million by 2028 | Global Fiberglass Industry Price, Research, Size, Growth and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global fiberglass market size is expected to reach USD 25,525.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing application of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 17,316.8 million in 2020.





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Fiberglass Market:

3B - the fibreglass company (Herve, Belgium)

LANXESS (Cologne, Germany)

Owens Corning (Ohio, U.S.)

IMERYS GROUP (Paris, France)

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi, China)

CTG Group (New York, U.S.)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) (Chongqing, China)

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Johns Manville (Colorado, U.S.)

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taipei, Taiwan)

PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Chia Yi Hsien, Taiwan)

ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Knauf Insulation (Indiana, U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Tiax, Mexico)

KCC CORPORATION (Seoul, South Korea)

Other Key Players





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fiberglass-market-102338





Market Segments :

E-glass to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Market

Based on product, the market is divided into E-glass, and specialty. E-glass is expected to account for a major share during the forecast period. E-glass offers exceptional performance qualities. The increasing use of environmentally friendly boron-free E-glass fiber is expected to bolster the segment's healthy growth. Based on the product, the market is classified into glass wool, yarn, roving, chopped strands, and others. Glass wool is expected to hold a significant share.

Based on the application, the market is divided into transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, consumer goods, wind energy, and others. Transportation is expected to account for a high share due to government regulations, such as U.S. CAFE standards and carbon emission targets in Europe. The building & construction segment, on the other hand, generated 20.2% in 2020 in terms of share globally.





The report on the fiberglass market covers:

Through analysis of all the sections in the market

Informative data and figures

Market trends and drivers

Meticulous information about prominent companies

Key development





Surging Transportation Industry to Aid Market Growth

The stringent regulation by governments to reduce carbon emissions will create demand for low-emission lightweight vehicles, which, in turn, will enable speedy expansion of the market. Composite fiberglass is widely used to produce lightweight cars as a substitute for aluminum and steel in the automotive industry. For instance, Weber Aircraft, a leader who designs and manufactures the aircraft seating system, California, and Strongwell produced fiberglass pultrusion, marking the first development of fiberglass pultrusion for commercial aircraft applications.

The parts of the aircraft are unusually complicated and geometric shapes. These 18 distinct shapes are door framing, and panel joiners deployed onboard commercial Boeing 737 aircraft for modular lavatories. Both E Glass and S-2 glass fibers offer special reinforcing properties that are important in these high-performance aerospace applications, including a combination of weight, fiber strength, tensile and compressive modulus, and impact resistance. Similarly, Moi Composites, a tech start-up that 3D printers personalized goods using innovative composite materials, unveiled MAMBO (Motor Additive Manufacturing Boat), a 3D printed fiberglass boat at the Genoa Boat Show 2020.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fiberglass-market-102338





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.





Regional Insights :

Increasing Industrialization to Intensify Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high fiberglass market share during the forecast period due to the flourishing construction industry in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The region stood at USD 11,150.7 million in terms of revenue in 2020.

The rising use of fiber glass in electrical and thermal insulation is expected to enable the market's speedy expansion in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for electric vehicles in China will contribute positively to the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The increasing demand for more housing units in the U.S. and Canada will aid development in North America. The ongoing investment in infrastructure and smart city schemes will further create opportunities for North America. The demand for glass fiber for insulation, cladding, surface coating, and roofing raw material in the construction industry will boost the region's growth.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Glass Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fiberglass Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fiberglass-market-102338





Key Development :

January 2021: Johns Manville introduced a thermal recycling unit for waste glass fibers at its Engineered Materials plant in Trnava, Slovakia.





Read Related Reports:

Fiberglass Flooring Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis By Product (Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Composite Tiles, Vinyl Sheet), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Glass Packaging Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By End-use Industry (Alcoholic beverages, Food, Non-Alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™