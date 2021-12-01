Pushpay Named as One of Seattle Business Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces in Washington

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, was recently named as one of Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine. Celebrating its 32nd year, the annual awards program was created to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Washington.



“No doubt it’s been a challenging year for many organizations as we continue to navigate a global pandemic, adjust to remote work, and respond to The Great Resignation,” said Kevin Kuck, Chief Operating Officer at Pushpay. “However, we continue to challenge ourselves to foster a culture of transparency and inclusivity, and strive to create an environment where our associates feel celebrated and have an opportunity to perform their best.”

The Company has prioritized culture as one of its key internal initiatives this fiscal year, investing in several programs to help improve employee communications, increase retention, and evaluate compensation in a quickly evolving technology market. In addition, Pushpay has several employee resource groups—including Race and Culture (RaC), Women’s Leadership Exploration and Development (WLEAD), and Pushpay Cares—that provide employees ongoing opportunities to learn, lead and advance their professional development.

Pushpay continues to be a trailblazer in the digital giving space, and has grown to become a full mobile giving and engagement solution that serves more than 14,000 churches around the world. Today’s announcement adds to its growing list of recent accolades which includes being ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, the EY Ten Companies to Watch list by the Technology Investment Network , and a 2021 Best Place to Work by Built In Seattle and Built In Colorado . Pushpay and other awarded companies will be recognized in the November-December issue of Seattle Business Magazine.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder and Resi Media LLC (Resi) are subsidiaries of Pushpay Holdings Limited. Church Community Builder provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Resi is a high growth SaaS company that provides end-to-end live video streaming solutions enabled by hardware products predominantly to the faith sector, whilst also servicing commercial, nonprofit organizations and education providers in the US.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .