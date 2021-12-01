Little Star Foundation Receives Support From an Amazing Friendship to Endure Critical Times

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Jaeger's Little Star Foundation, a registered non-profit organization providing long-term-care for children with cancer and children in need, has received major support from the critically acclaimed actor Kevin Costner. Costner has made it a life mission to help the foundation; he is known to share this personal passion and support with the audiences he has garnered over the past few decades.

Andrea Jaeger, a former teenage professional tennis phenom, rose to fame in the early 1980s when she became the #2 ranked professional tennis player in the world at age 16. However, Jaeger is best known for being one of the first professional athletes to dedicate her life to helping children with cancer and children in need. Jaeger dedicated the entirety of her professional tennis earnings to this cause, forever changing the scope of athletes and their role in philanthropic work.

Her award-winning passion for spreading awareness and acquiring donations has fueled Little Star Foundation, which now helps children, their families, and their local communities with financial assistance, educational services, medical support, therapeutic play, and outreach care programs.

"I am grateful tennis gave me the opportunity to see the world so I could use my abilities to help others, and that God gave me the lifelong calling to make a difference in children's lives," said Jaeger. "Doing everything I can to make a difference isn't easy, but it matters. Every dollar can improve a child and family's life. With friends and the kindness of strangers in the world, it is amazing what can be accomplished together. We become a big caring family doing our part to brighten the world."

Jaeger and Costner hope that through their inspiring friendship and joint efforts, they will be able to find more individuals willing to support Little Star Foundation's mission.

"You have an amazing story. It's not easy to be that person when all the chips are falling against you to be brave, to stand for your ideas," said Costner in regards to Jaeger's work with Little Star Foundation. "When you see it on the screen you go, I hope I am that guy. I hope I am that girl."

Costner's movies have made nearly $3 billion in worldwide box office revenue. He is hoping to target those movie-going audiences to drive worldwide donations to Little Star Foundation.

"Some of the things I learned about life, I learned from watching the movies," said Costner at a Little Star Foundation event. "I'll never forget this little girl singing 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough.' When you see them do it, they are alive. They may be more alive than you and I. So we need to give them that chance, and if you can help us - that's a thank you."

Hear directly from Kevin Costner, Andrea Jaeger, and the children of Little Star Foundation - together we can do amazing things. https://youtu.be/7LfasBpBddI

During this giving time of year, please join Costner and Jaeger in donating to Little Star Foundation - now providing support in 38 states and worldwide. Please visit www.littlestar.org for more information.

About Little Star Foundation

Little Star Foundation provides financial aid and long-term care to children with cancer and children in need. Founded by former professional tennis player Andrea Jaeger.

Contact Information

Andrea Jaeger

970-948-6056

AJLittlestar@gmail.com

Little Star Foundation

174 Watercolor Way

Suite 103 B343

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

800-543-6565

info@littlestar.org







Related Images











Image 1: Kevin Costner and Andrea Jaeger recent visit

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment