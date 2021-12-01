Whole Beauty® Institute Featured at Global Aesthetics Conference 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Beauty® Institute’s Dr. John Q. Cook joined international industry leaders in the field of plastic surgery at the 4th Annual Global Aesthetics Conference (GAC) 2021, which was recently held in Miami’s South Beach Nov. 4 to 7. Dr. Cook gave lectures at the live conference on the following four topics: Fat Transfer with Face Lifting, The Structural Technique of Breast Lifting, Invasive and Non-Invasive Options for Tightening, and Top 10 Tips for Face Lifting Under Local Anesthesia. He offers the structural breast lift at his Chicago-based practice, along with a host of other surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including treatments for the face, breasts, and body. Structural breast lift is a technique by Dr. Cook, who has more than 25 years of experience in plastic surgery.



Traditional breast lifts have often been associated with effects that cause dissatisfaction among patients, such as a lack of fullness on the upper part of the breasts, stretched skin that causes the breasts to lose their shape and position, and scars remaining on the inner part of the breasts. Dr. Cook’s structural breast lift is based on the technique of an Italian plastic surgeon and is designed to not only elevate the breasts to a higher position, but also to preserve an attractive breast shape without the need for implants.

At the conference, Dr. Cook described how he employs deep structural anchoring techniques to hold the breasts in their position and rearrange the inner structure of the breasts to provide upper pole fullness without leaving scars on the inner aspect of the breasts. Dr. Cook customizes each breast lift procedure based on the specific goals and unique physical anatomy of the patient.

The Global Aesthetics Conference provides an opportunity for international leaders in the four core aesthetic specialties to share insights about advanced techniques of surgery and non-surgical aesthetics. Topics include facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contour surgery, fillers, relaxants, and aesthetic devices.

