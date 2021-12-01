Ariel Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of H1 Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that its CEO and Co-Founder Ariel Katz was named to the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list. The list recognizes 600 disruptors across 20 different categories, who are reshaping industries and reimagining business around the world.



Ariel started his first company in college, ResearchConnection, to help connect students with research opportunities. That company grew to over 40 universities and was eventually acquired by the Jefferson Accelerator Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ewing Kauffman Foundation. In 2017, Ariel co-founded H1 to address issues in healthcare and has created the largest global healthcare network that connects healthcare professionals.

“I’m very honored to receive this award from Forbes,” said Ariel Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of H1. “When I started H1 four years ago, I knew the current healthcare system was broken and needed a better way to connect life science companies and hospitals with industry experts to advance clinical research. This became much more evident during the pandemic, and I’m proud of our team and the technology we built to address the inefficiency of accessing critical healthcare data.”

H1 has built the premier healthcare data network for Healthcare Providers (HCPs), searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Most recently, H1’s focus on allowing doctors to enhance their own individual profiles has further increased the depth and value of the proprietary data. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world and several leading academic medical centers (Columbia, UPenn, and others) are now H1 customers. In 2021 to date, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown by over 250 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate and the network effect took hold.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare network to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems engage with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/.