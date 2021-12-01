Copperstate Farms Nominated to Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis operator based in Arizona, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Brad Kotansky, will serve on the Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) board of directors. The incoming 2022 board members will lead the organization into the state’s second year of adult-use legalized cannabis.



“We are extremely excited to have such a strong group of leaders ready and committed to lead the association into 2022. We have a busy year ahead and will be looking to these industry experts and luminaries as we continue to shape the future of cannabis in Arizona,” stated ADA Executive Director Samuel Richard.

The ADA is focused on regulatory compliance, legislative advocacy, political action, continuing cannabis education, job creation, professional policies, and giving back to the communities it serves. ADA board members serve a term of two years with staggered elections ensuring a consistency of leadership.

“It’s an honor to be elected by my industry colleagues and I look forward to representing Copperstate Farms at the ADA. Copperstate is an Arizona company first and foremost and we look forward to propelling this cannabis business community forward,” stated Brad Kotansky, CFO at Copperstate Farms.

Kotansky brings over twenty years of executive level experience leading teams in diverse industries across the U.S. and Canada. Since joining Copperstate Farms in 2020, he has spearheaded several expansion projects including the acquisition of a fifth dispensary location and the buildout of a new 35,000 square-foot fully automated manufacturing facility in Tempe.

Prior to entering the cannabis space, Kotansky served as a hedge fund portfolio manager and investment banker on Wall Street. He also co-founded a leading software company and owned a real estate development firm.

The ADA’s 2022 Board of Directors includes:

Steve Cottrell – Market President, Arizona - Curaleaf, Select





Pamela Donner - Chief Operating Officer - Various Licenses & Cannabis Companies





Ryan Hermansky - Founder & CEO - Noble Herb (fka Greenhouse of Flagstaff), Pure Edibles





Brad Kotansky - Chief Financial Officer - Sol Flower, Copperstate Farms





Lilach Mazor Power - Founder & CEO - Giving Tree Dispensary, Kindred





Lauren Neihaus - Director of Government Relations - Trulieve (fka Harvest)





Rami Sweis - Market President, Arizona - AYR Wellness (fka Oasis Cannabis)



Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms is home to a 40-acre glass greenhouse operation in Snowflake, Arizona, with an additional 40 acres approved for cultivation buildout. Copperstate Farms is also the parent company to multiple product suites and dispensary brand Sol Flower, with five locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe.

For more information on Copperstate Farms, visit CopperstateFarms.com. For more information on the Arizona Dispensary Association, visit azdispensaries.org.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About the Arizona Dispensary Association:

The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona’s regulated cannabis ecosystem. The ADA is dedicated to advancing the industry through political advocacy, continuing education on key compliance and regulatory topics, and the overall professionalization and normalization of cannabis. ADA’s mission is to promote and advocate for a smart and safe cannabis industry in Arizona. Visit www.azdispensaries.org .

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d84ab7b2-9b08-4b9e-a948-0fe4523afcd9.



