Three WSFS Associates Named to American Bankers Association’s Under 40 in Wealth Management

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, is pleased to announce that Steve Dunn, Cody Snyder and Erik O’Neal have been named to the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) Under 40 in Wealth Management. The awards, now in their second year, recognize wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities.



“We’re thrilled to have multiple Associates recognized by the ABA for the second consecutive year, which speaks to the depth and expertise of our Wealth Management Team,” said Arthur J. Bacci, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer at WSFS. “We congratulate Steve, Cody and Erik on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued contributions in serving our Clients and Company.”

Dunn is a Financial Advisor at WSFS Wealth® Investments, a division of WSFS Bank, where he works with Clients to help them achieve their financial goals. He received his bachelor’s degree from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Wilmington University. He holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 securities registrations.

Snyder serves as Senior Trust Counsel at Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, a subsidiary of WSFS, where his primary focus is reviewing new trust instruments as well as supporting the trust administrative teams. He received his bachelor’s degree, with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University and his J.D., cum laude, from Temple University, Beasley School of Law.

O’Neal is an Advisor at West Capital Management®, a subsidiary of WSFS, where he works with individuals, families and institutional clients to help them meet their financial goals and solve complex planning issues. He received his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University, completed study at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation, and is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute. O’Neal has also completed the requirements for the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation granted by the CFP® Board.

As part of the awards, Dunn, Snyder and O’Neal will be recognized during the ABA’s virtual 2022 Wealth Management and Trust Conference taking place February 15-16, 2022.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock (215) 864-1795 kbabcock@wsfsbank.com



