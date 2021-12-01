Sheiban Jewelers Celebrating 46th Anniversary With Holiday Open House

CLEVELAND, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the premier luxury jewelry and watches store in Northeast Ohio, family-owned Sheiban Jewelers has called Cleveland home since 1976. The team is celebrating its family of customers and the 46th anniversary at its Holiday Open House beginning on Dec. 4, 2021.

Tony Sheiban, the owner of Sheiban Jewelers, lives by the hard work ethic instilled in him by his great-grandfather and has passed that along to his children Chris and Jason.

Tony worked side-by-side with his father, who was a master jeweler in Lebanon, where he developed a strong passion for the family trade. In 1973, Tony emigrated from Lebanon to the United States. A few months later he secured his first jewelry manufacturing position in Cleveland, and as they say, the rest is history.

With this history and a passion for jewelry tracing back 100 years, the Sheiban family legacy is built on a simple premise. "We live by three pillars: service, service, and service," says Tony. "That's what makes us different—whether it is warmly greeting customers when they walk through the door, servicing a watch, or designing a custom engagement ring."

With the store now managed by his two sons, who are graduates of the Gemological Institute of America, Sheiban Jewelers is one of the largest jewelry stores in Northeast Ohio. With an appreciable selection of high-end jewelry from leading brands such as Rolex, Omega, and Breitling watches; Mikimoto pearls; and Montblanc men's jewelry, Sheiban Jewelers is proud to serve the greater Cleveland area with a wide selection of luxury products.

In addition to having cases full of beautiful watches, rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, Sheiban Jewelers custom designs one-of-a-kind jewelry.

"Going back to our roots, we always strive to exceed customers' expectations and make sure they leave with a smile on their face," says Jason. "At Sheiban, old-school techniques intermingle with new technology because we believe each piece of jewelry is a work of art. We're so proud to continue to exceed expectations on a national scale, and here locally, by offering services from a highly trained in-house certified watchmaker, graduate gemologists, goldsmiths, and diamond setters."

During the anniversary celebration and Holiday Open House event at Sheiban Jewelers set for Sat., Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., thousands of exclusive event-only pieces will be available as well as brand representatives from Supreme, Simon G, and Kabana. Special savings, live entertainment, and a catered selection of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will greet guests while shopping for the holidays.

