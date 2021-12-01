MASS Group and iTRACE Technologies Inc. Announce a Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Supply Chain Security

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. dba MASS Group and iTRACE Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of supply chain security applications for anti grey market and anti-counterfeit, announced today a partnership to deliver end to end trackability of products and assets with enhanced security and visibility.

iTRACE is helping global brands fight the issues of counterfeit, grey market, diversion and production overrun of their products with 2DMI® supply chain security. The integration of iTRACE 2DMI® and Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) from the MASS Group allows clients to leverage the enhanced security control and visibility of iTRACE 2DMI with the comprehensive traceability systems provided by TME.

"We see the tremendous value that TME® users get from having their traceability data delivered through the TME® platform," said iTRACE Founder and CEO Mark Manning. "By integrating iTRACE 2DMI® into this application TME® users will now be able to benefit from enhanced supply chain security preventing production overrun, warranty fraud and counterfeit with total end-to-end visibility into the production and distribution processes."

TME® is a 100% web-based, innovative software solution that provides customers with flexibility to run a host of mission-critical applications including Asset Management, Asset Tracking & Genealogy, Inventory/Warehouse/Spare Parts Management, Maintenance & Work Order Management, MES/MOM, and Quality Management from a unified, integrated suite.

"Today's supply chains more than ever require end-to-end security and visibility to enable product track, trace and authentication," said Gamal Balady, President of MASS Group. "iTRACE 2DMI® is the most secure and flexible application that we have seen for supply chain security and product authentication, and we are excited to add this new product and production security capability to the suite of TME® features."

The integration of iTRACE 2DMI® with TME® creates a full suite of security and visibility applications for today's supply chain that are easy to deploy and manage. Companies will now be able to effectively identify and prevent production overrun, grey market trading or diversion and fight counterfeit and warranty fraud of their products.

For over 20 years, MASS Group has worked with hundreds of organizations that include Fortune 1,000 companies, privately held businesses, government agencies, and public sector & non-profit entities. For more information please visit https://www.massgroup.com

iTRACE Technologies specializes in supply chain security, brand protection and product security. Our unique patented technology enables our customers to use 2 Factor Product Authentication (2FA) to secure their brands, prevent diversion, cut-off the grey market supply, and easily identify counterfeiting through blockchain connected applications.

For more information, visit https://www.itracetech.com or follow us on Twitter @itracetech



