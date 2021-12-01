ITW Completes Acquisition of MTS Test & Simulation Business

| Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Glenview, Illinois, UNITED STATES

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH).

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

