ITW Completes Acquisition of MTS Test & Simulation Business

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH).



About Illinois Tool Works

