Healthwise Wins 6 Digital Health Awards

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise has been recognized for its health education videos and medical illustrations by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC)’s 2021 fall competition. Twice a year, HIRC honors the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.



Healthwise won two Gold awards—one in the “Media/Publications: Medical Illustration” category and one in the “Digital Health Media/Publications: Video” category.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Digital Health Awards,” said Christy Calhoun, Chief Content Officer at Healthwise. “This recognition underscores the work we do to support health literacy and make a difference in someone’s health and life.”

Healthwise was founded in 1975 with the simple nonprofit mission “to help people make better health decisions.” Healthwise partners with hospitals, health plans, health portals, and technology companies to fulfill that mission by providing the health content they need, the technology to deliver it, and the expert services to ensure success.

The winning videos are just a few of the more than 700 educational videos that inform, educate, and support patients and caregivers through the health care journey. Healthwise health education videos are a wide range of integrated tools and resources—written in plain language and designed with the consumer in mind—that engage people to take an active role in improving their health. The videos are available in English and Spanish.

In a recent survey, patients shared their reactions to the videos:

88% said the videos explain the topic clearly.

88% the information is easy to understand.

80% said the content is helpful.



The medical illustrators follow key principles of visual theory to create clear, usable illustrations. The winning illustrations combine contour, tone, color, and an artistic touch with an image that supports its parent content.

The Digital Health Awards, the most comprehensive of its kind, recognizes the best consumer health information in materials and programs from organizations throughout the nation.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org 1.800.706.9646.

