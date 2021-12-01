APHL-CDC Fellowship Program Now Accepting Applicants for ’Unparalleled Opportunity’

Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) announced today that the new application period is open for the recently expanded APHL-CDC Fellowship Program. Potential candidates are invited to explore all that APHL-CDC laboratory fellowships have to offer as they consider applying to this program and joining a network of dedicated public health professionals. These experiential laboratory fellowships provide training to post-bachelor’s, -master’s and -doctoral scientists in preparation for impactful careers in public health laboratories.

“We are proud to provide unparalleled opportunities to make meaningful impacts on public health while elevating your career and your community,” said Scott J. Becker, chief executive officer, APHL. “The APHL-CDC Fellowship Program not only jumpstarts an individual’s career in laboratory science, it is also expanding the public health workforce and enhancing laboratory capacity now and for the future.”

​APHL-CDC fellowships offer a ​​competency-based core curriculum, while allowing fellows to gain a depth of understanding about a particular focus area. Laboratory fellowship terms are one year, with a possible extension for a second year, depending on the fellowship and funding availability.​​​

The current application period is open until February 28, 2022 with a July 1, 2022 start. Programs currently accepting fellow and ​host laboratory applications for summer 2022 start dates include:

Candidates can begin their journey by visiting the APHL website at www.APHL.org/fellowships.

