Drone Nerds Adds to its Line-up Sony’s Airpeak S1

Dania Beach, FLA., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, has announced its latest addition to their vast enterprise drone offerings, Sony’s Airpeak S1. Starting today at 11:00 a.m. ET., consumers are able to pre-order the Airpeak S1 online through Drone Nerds’ website.

“We’re excited about the Airpeak S1 release and our partnership with Sony. It’s great to see a manufacturer with Sony’s experience in delivering top-of-class products and a history of excellence enter this market. We know that this product is a good fit for our portfolio of customers and are happy to be collaborating with Sony for an upcoming, in-person demo event.” says Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

Let your creativity soar with the world’s smallest drone to carry full-frame Alpha series mirrorless camerasi, Sony’s Airpeak S1. This drone has a rapid acceleration allowing it to go from zero to 50mph in 3.5 seconds (without payload) and withstand winds of up to 44.7mph. It’s equipped with retractable landing gear for an unobstructed camera field of view, detachable propellers for fast and easy replacement and transport, five vision sensors with an infrared range sensor for optimal obstacle avoidance, and flexible flight modes that make flying and creating effortless. Additionally, the Airpeak S1 has a maximum flight time of about 22-minutes (without a payload) and around a 12-minute flight time when fitted with a heavy payload.

Simply put, Sony’s Airpeak S1 is advanced drone technology to inspire creators to new heights. For more information about the Airpeak S1, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/airpeak, and for online pre-orders, please visit https://www.dronenerds.com/.

Notes:

i Based on Sony research and testing.

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

Attachments