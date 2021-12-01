Ovia Health Collaborates With Nurx to Add Birth Control Tracking to Its Fertility Mobile App

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health , the only clinically-backed, digital family health platform, today announced the launch of a new birth control tracking feature on the Ovia Fertility mobile app in collaboration with Nurx, a healthcare service providing hassle-free access to birth control and emergency contraceptives. The new feature is designed to help women stay on top of their preferred method of birth control, and it allows users to track the combination pill, the minipill, the extended cycle pill and the intrauterine device.

"We want to provide women with the critical information they need to better understand the mental and physical impacts of their menstrual cycle and offer an additional layer of support when it comes to their birth control," said Gina Nebesar, chief product officer and co-founder of Ovia Health. "Our team developed this birth control tracking feature in collaboration with Nurx to further support women who are not actively trying to conceive. We will continue to expand the tracking features to include more contraceptive offerings in the future and build on Ovia Health's educational content, resources and tools."

In conjunction with the launch, Ovia Health will roll out a six-part series of articles that offers an in-depth look at how a woman's menstrual cycle affects all aspects of her life. The Cycle Series will serve not only to de-stigmatize menstruation, but also to explain how different menstrual cycle phases impact mood, sleep, energy, hormones, skin and the immune system. The series is now available. To download Ovia Health's apps, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

"The birth control pill is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy when taken on time as prescribed, yet roughly nine out of 100 people using the pill get pregnant each year—missed doses being one cause," said Varsha Rao, CEO of Nurx. "Nurx prioritizes driving good daily habits among our patients and our community, and our partnership with Ovia will help people remember this vital medication."

On Aug. 12, 2021, Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, announced that it had acquired Ovia Health. The transaction extends Labcorp's position as a leading, go-to source for women's health, opens new avenues for personalized care experiences and fosters better dialogue between healthcare providers and their patients.

Ovia Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has served more than 15 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return-to-work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com .

Nurx is transforming healthcare by delivering convenient, affordable, and personalized care that empowers patients and improves health outcomes. The leader in digital healthcare for women, Nurx combines medical providers who are passionate about patient care with cutting-edge tech solutions to offer asynchronous medical consultations, transparent pricing and insurance billing, home delivery of medication and tests and ongoing patient education and support. We're on a mission to make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.

