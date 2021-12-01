Artisan Partners Launches Floating Rate Fund

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today that it launched the Artisan Floating Rate Fund (Investor Class: ARTUX, Advisor Class: APDUX, Institutional Class: APHUX). The Fund is managed by the Artisan Partners Credit Team, with Bryan Krug as lead portfolio manager and Seth Yeager as co-portfolio manager. Mr. Krug joined Artisan Partners in 2013 and has 21 years of investment experience, including serving as portfolio manager of the Artisan High Income Strategy and the Artisan Credit Opportunities Strategy since their inceptions in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Mr. Yeager joined the Artisan Partners Credit Team as an analyst in 2018 and has 18 years of investment experience.



In managing the Floating Rate Strategy, the Credit team will leverage the same investment philosophy and process as the High Income and Credit Opportunities Strategies to build a high conviction, focused portfolio that seeks to generate high current income and excess returns relative to its benchmark, the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index.

Regarding the launch, Mr. Krug said, “The Floating Rate Strategy is a natural next step for our team. We have a proven history of adding value through credit selection, and we’ve demonstrated significant skill in sourcing and investing in bank loans through our High Income and Credit Opportunities Strategies. We already have the proper research resources in place, and we feel now is the right time to offer a dedicated, differentiated portfolio to clients and shareholders in the floating-rate space.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “There is a strong demand in the marketplace for leveraged loans as investors have sought floating-rate assets to protect against the prospect of rising rates, and we are confident our Credit team is well-positioned to meet that need. The Credit team has a track record of delivering solid performance results, and we anticipate the team will continue to add value through the Floating Rate Strategy.”

Regarding Mr. Yeager’s promotion from Analyst to Co-Portfolio Manager, Mr. Krug remarked, “Since Seth’s addition to the team, he has proven himself to be an extremely talented investor and has shown great commitment to the team and the future of the franchise. We’re excited about this next step in Seth’s career at Artisan.”

About the Credit Team

The Artisan Partners Credit Team seeks to generate appealing risk-adjusted returns by investing across the capital structure and by taking advantage of the asymmetric risk profile in credit investments. The investment team has been built with one simple goal—to bring together a group of experienced investment professionals who excel at performing deep, fundamental credit work.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

