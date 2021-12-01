Children’s Health Defense Joins Concerned Citizens for December 4 ‘SOS from Australia’ International Event

Washington, DC, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 4th, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) will participate in a worldwide ‘SOS from Australia’ event that will call upon politicians, international leaders and all concerned citizens to protest the tyranny and oppression that has dominated Australia since almost the beginning of the COVID crisis.

Australians are facing unprecedented government actions that have stripped away the fundamental rights and freedoms of its population. These actions have been enforced with extreme aggression by the nation’s police force. “Many Australians no longer feel safe in our once-democratic country,” said event organizer Monica Smit with the advocacy organization Reignite Democracy Australia. “We have tried every peaceful and diplomatic means available to have our voices heard; however we have been ignored.”

Australian citizens have held regular protests asking for human rights and the Rule of Law to be restored. These peaceful demonstrations have been met with unparalleled police suppression. “Members of the public are being pepper sprayed and many were recently fired upon with rubber bullets by the very people Australians pay and trust to protect them,” said Smit. “The police are supposed to be part of the Public Service. Instead, they have been turned into an instrument of public oppression, even descending into jailing people for their political views.”

According to Reignite Democracy Australia, the rights that have been taken away or threatened include:

● the right to have a political party

● the right to peacefully protest

● the right to work without being subject to coercion

● the right to operate a business

● the right to make personal medical choices

● the right to medical privacy

● the right for all persons, irrespective of their health or vaccination status, to be considered equal

● the right to freely express political dissent

● the right to assemble

● the right to socialize.

“What’s happening in Australia is destined for your country if we aren’t able to stop it,” said Smit. “It seems evident Australia is ‘ground zero’ in the global move towards tyranny.”

“SOS Australia” participants are asking for citizens around the globe to insist on:

● No more lockdowns

● No mandatory vaccinations or medical procedures

● Open reasonable options for international travel

“We stand in solidarity with the citizens of Australia who are fighting back against tyranny,” said CHD executive director Laura Bono. “People everywhere need to support each other in taking a stand while they still can. The aggressive actions by governments the world over to take away the rights of the people is unmatched in modern history.”

CHD is asking people around the world to take to the streets on Saturday, December 4 at noon local time to show their support of restoring freedom to the people of Australia. People who live near the Australian Embassy in the U.S. or any of the Australian consulate offices are encouraged to gather in peaceful protest at those locations. Those who aren’t nearby can call the Australian Embassy and consulate offices to voice their concerns over the tyrannical measures being taken against Australia’s citizens.

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.