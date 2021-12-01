Capgemini press release// Capgemini announces the completion of the acquisition of VariQ

French English

Capgemini announces the completion of the acquisition of VariQ

Acquisition adds scale and strengths to Capgemini’s Government Solutions capabilities in the U.S.

Paris, December 1, 2021 – Capgemini announced today, following the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, the completion of the acquisition of VariQ. The provider of Software Development, Cybersecurity, and Cloud services for federal government departments and agencies across the United States, will be integrated into Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, Capgemini’s independent operating division working with U.S. government agencies. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the Federal market and build momentum for continued growth.

“Not only does the acquisition of VariQ augment our digital and agile capabilities but it also expands the set of industry-leading solutions that we are able to offer the US government agencies that we serve. It is a key part of our vision for growth in the Americas. I am delighted to welcome the VariQ team to the Capgemini Group,” said Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini’s Americas Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member.

VariQ’s range of services are delivered through multiple contract vehicles, including the Alliant 2 best-in-class contract vehicle. Additionally, the company holds a digital transformation entity (Rivet Logic) which serves a set of commercial clients and will join Capgemini in the U.S. to further expand its digital capabilities.

“The acquisition of VariQ marks an important moment for Capgemini Government Solutions,” said Doug Lane, CEO, Capgemini Government Solutions LLC. “The integration of its multi-disciplinary highly skilled team and expanded best in class contract vehicles will reinforce our ability to deliver on transformative digital initiatives for the agencies that we serve.”

“Joining Capgemini, with its international scale and breadth of services, will enable us to better meet the needs of our client agencies, with access to Capgemini’s extensive range of digital capabilities. It will also offer our people unrivalled career opportunities. We are really looking forward to our next chapter as part of the Group,” said Ben Edson, Founder & CEO of VariQ.

Capgemini previously announced the signature of the stock purchase agreement (SPA) in September pending US applicable regulatory approvals at the time.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

About Capgemini Government Solutions LLC

Capgemini Government Solutions is committed to working with government clients to support them in their strategic, tactical and transformation initiatives. Capgemini helps organizations create sustainable value by employing innovative business process improvement strategies and applied solutions that utilize a unique method of engagement: the Collaborative Business Experience (CBE). By providing public and private sector experience, best practices, and proven tools and methodologies tailored for the U.S. government’s unique requirements, we help clients build knowledge and capabilities as we work together to drive transformation agendas. With a dedicated core team of professionals in Mclean, VA, Capgemini Government Solutions was formed in 2002 as an independent operating division of Capgemini to offer U.S. Government agencies deep transformation, consulting, and IT expertise.

