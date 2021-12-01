SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ILLINOIS WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | CORE 3 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Boston, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Core 3 Commercial Real Estate. Led by Managing Director Mark Fetzer, the firm provides property management and brokerage services in Bloomington, IL and surrounding areas.

Through this new strategic partnership, SVN | Core 3 Commercial Real Estate has goals to grow both their brokerage and management offerings. “Partnering with SVN is essential for our future growth,” says Fetzer. “We look forward to expanding our reach to help serve our clients better.”

Fetzer and his team are excited to partner with SVN to grow their presence in Bloomington and beyond by leveraging SVN’s global platform, vast technological tools, and strong brand reputation as one of the most powerful brokerage firms in the United States.

Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, commented, “As the SVN® brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Core 3 Commercial Real Estate has long been an impactful leader in the Bloomington market and is yet another strong addition to the organization. We look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in Bloomington, IL.”

For more information, please visit www.svncore3.com.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all of our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.