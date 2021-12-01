Ken Gary Joins Squeeze as Vice President of Solutions Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, a leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, today announced the appointment of Ken Gary as Vice President of Solutions Development. Ken will oversee new business development as Squeeze continues its aggressive growth.

Gary brings with him over 20 years of business development experience. He most recently worked as the Vice President of Strategy and Solutions for Stafford Communications, a well-known customer service consulting and outsourcing services firm which focuses on the healthcare and consumer packaged goods verticals.

Ken has found great success developing new business in North America, Latin America, and Asia, where he worked as a trusted strategic advisor in developing inbound customer care and outbound sales programs for high-profile brands. Historically, Ken specialized in industries with high levels of regulations and complex customer needs, such as CPG and HLS.

"Ken is an outstanding addition to the team," said Alejandro Vargas, CEO of Squeeze. "He brings with him a deep well of knowledge and experience that will allow us to better serve our clients. Ken's ideals line up with ours in that we all win together. I am thrilled to welcome him."

"I'm extremely excited to join the team! Squeeze is a high-caliber customer engagement organization that operates with professionalism, enthusiasm, and an authentic company culture central to its success. I look forward to introducing Squeeze to new client partners," said Ken.

For more information, please contact pr@squeezemedia.com

###

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has hundreds of employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands 'squeeze' the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.squeezemedia.com .

Related Images











Image 1: Ken Gary, VP of Solutions Development





Ken Gary joins the Squeeze team as the VP of Solutions Development.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment