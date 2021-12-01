North Country Business Products (NCBP) Acquires National Information Systems (NIS)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Country Business Products (NCBP), established in 1948, started as a single storefront selling essential office equipment and supplies in Bemidji, Minnesota. Since then, it has transformed and grown into a nationwide retail technology solutions provider. NCBP has acquired National Information Systems (NIS), a Point of Sale (POS) reseller specializing in hardware and software solutions for food stores, hospitality, and general merchandise stores. NIS is headquartered in Billings, Montana, and doing business in Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii.

"NIS is a respected POS reseller. They have built a loyal customer base and value the relationships they've built throughout the years," said Jim Freed, President and CEO of NCBP. "I am confident NCBP will continue to foster these relationships and provide superior service to NIS' existing customers."

The acquisition of NIS fits into NCBP's strategic national expansion goals while building customers' business through progressive solutions, encompassing technologies, professional services, and responsive support.

Bringing a local presence to the west, as a 100% employee-owned company, each associate has a stake in the company's success and believes that achieving that begins with ensuring customers' success — with the highest level of product quality, services, and support.

"I echo Jim's sentiment; I know our NIS customers are in good hands. The mutual respect our companies have is a testament to the level of service they provide," said Bryon Stiller, President of NIS.

NCBP is a trusted partner and advisor in retail technology, putting our customers' goals and interests first. We take a best-in-class and people-oriented approach to ensure we deliver targeted, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions. We do it all with expert system design, integration, implementation, project management, and support services that help guarantee our customers' success.

