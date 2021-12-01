3PL Central Acquires CartRover to Drive Seamless Integrations for Omnichannel Fulfillment

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, has acquired CIO Technologies, including its flagship product CartRover. CartRover specializes in creating simple and efficient ecommerce integrations between order sources, such as shopping carts and marketplaces to order destinations, such as order management systems, warehouse management systems and 3PLs. Like 3PL Central, CIO Technologies has decades of experience serving the needs of 3PL warehouses and ecommerce brands, and that expertise will help 3PL Central transform the way companies approach the future of omnichannel fulfilment.

Following the recent acquisitions of Skubana's advanced order management system and Scout Software's WMS for privately owned brands, the addition of CartRover to the 3PL Central product line brings integrations expertise to enable the seamless flow of data from external commerce engines. By connecting these disparate systems, CartRover transforms the fulfillment process for customers of Skubana, Scout and/or 3PL Warehouse Manager to effortlessly integrate those systems with any of the more than 100+ ecommerce shopping carts and marketplaces they support. CartRover provides standard integrations for the industry's most recognized shopping carts and marketplaces like Shopify, Amazon Seller Central, eBay, Magento, and Big Commerce.

"Today's ecommerce brands need a platform that provides flexibility to facilitate growth throughout their lifecycle," said Andy Lloyd, chief executive officer of 3PL Central. "Currently, 3PLs and brands have to piece together disparate solutions to build out their omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. CartRover's integration capabilities connect Skubana OMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager, and Scout to any commerce platform, making it simple for any brand or 3PL to support flow of orders from new sales channels."

"Additionally, by ensuring the seamless flow of data between our OMS and WMS platforms, brands can adopt our software's advanced capabilities throughout their lifecycle to fulfill demand anywhere, anytime, and from any channel with superior flexibility, insights, and service," Lloyd continued.

"Every day, brands seek to add new sales and order channels to support their growth and CartRover makes that easy," said Gunnar Fredlund, CEO of CIO Technologies. "Merging with 3PL Central builds on an existing foundation, as we already support integrations for 3PL Warehouse Manager and Skubana and share hundreds of common customers. Further, their shared expertise in warehouse and order management and owning the most widely used software by 3PLs, it became clear that all our customers would benefit by gaining access to more resources, investment, and support."

The acquisition of CartRover significantly enhances 3PL Central's technology offering by making it easy for 3PLs to connect to whatever shopping cart their customers are using and makes it simple for brands to quickly experiment with selling through additional channels. The acquisition comes during a time of rapid growth for 3PL Central, as this is its third acquisition in six months. And, with the new investment from Mainsail in March of this year, the company is rapidly expanding its employee base and product investments.

3PL Central is a leader in cloud-based warehouse management (WMS), inventory management (IMS), and order management (OMS) solutions built to meet unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both 3PLs and brands. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platform aims to quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders that can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering comprehensive WMS, OMS, and IMS platforms, 3PL Central endeavors to make it easy for companies to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As an industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 100 million orders a year from our customers' systems.

