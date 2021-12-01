HPMicro Semiconductor Announces the Release of the HPM6000 series of Microcontrollers with AndesCore™ dual D45 cores

Shanghai, China, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPMicro Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of high-performance embedded solutions, and Andes Technology, a leading supplier of 32/64-bit RISC-V embedded processors (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), today jointly released the HPM6000 series, the real-time RISC-V microcontrollers with the world’s strongest performance. The flagship product, HPM6750, adopts dual RISC-V AndesCore™ D45 cores, is equipped with innovative bus architecture, efficient level-1 caches and Local Memory, and has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with a main frequency of up to 800 MHz. It provides robust computing power for edge computing and other applications.

The whole series of HPM6000 MCUs, including dual-core HPM6750, single-core HPM6450, and entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point operations and powerful DSP extension instructions, built-in 2 MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface and security encryption. The HPM6000 series can be used widely in popular applications such as industry 4.0, smart home appliances, payment terminal, edge computing, and IoT.

The D45 is a member of the AndesCore™ 45 series of Andes Technology RISC-V family. It has in-order 8-stage dual-issue superscalar architecture with optimized load and store pipeline design and advanced branch prediction. Additionally the D45 supports IEEE 754 single/double-precision floating-point unit (FPU) and RISC-V P-extension (DSP/SIMD) instruction. For instruction and data memory subsystem, all 45 series cores come with Local Memory as well as caches, which can greatly enhance the performance of SOCs with large memory such as the HPM6000 series. The D45 core is ideal for real-time applications that demand high performance and fast response time.

"HPMicro's HPM6000 series are equipped with high-speed computing power and real-time control functions. They offer a more flexible and performance-efficient choice for the high-end MCU market." Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology said, "With the D45 processor and the associated AndeSight™ IDE tools, customers can design software with better performance and streamlined program codes. HPMicro leads the industry by launching outstanding RISC-V embedded MCU security solutions. It shows the excellent R&D capabilities and efficient product development from the HPMicro team."

“AndesCore™ D45 is the only RISC-V processor IP that can meet the requirements of HPMicro ultra-speed real-time computing. In certain use cases, D45 outperforms its competitors by 50%! In the meantime, Andes technical team’s excellent support is a big reason for us to tape out the HPM6000 series within 8 month of development and achieved one-silicon production. It was a very successful collaboration by our two teams,” said Jintao Zeng, CEO of HPMicro Semiconductor. "HPMicro provides developers with comprehensive developing tools, including HPM Studio, a free IDE based on the VS CODE framework, and a configuration tools with graphics interfaces. HPMicro will also release a BSD-licensed SDK, which includes low-level drivers, middleware and RTOS. All official software will be open-sourced. Our next step is to cooperate with more RISC-V community partners to build a better RISC-V ecosystem."

Ordering/ Sample Information

HPM6750, HPM6450 series products samples and evaluation boards will be available by the end of December 2021. Please email info@hpmicro.com to order. For more information, please visit www.hpmicro.com



About HPMicro Semiconductor

HPMicro Semiconductor Co., Ltd. was located in Shanghai with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Tianjin and Wuhan.

HPMicro’s mission is to build a high-performance general-purpose MCU portfolio that meets the modern-day demand for increased computing power. HPMicroers are a group of people who are very passionate about building world-class MCUs that challenge boundaries, break records, are easy to use, and have a good performance/price balance. HPMicro's target market is industrial applications, including industrial automation, building control, robotic, motor control, digital power, smart appliance, and smart home.